Daily Horoscope: October 30, 2018

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto at 3:53 AM, stirring up power struggles and fears. However, later today at 7:32 PM, the moon connects with lucky planet Jupiter, creating a more open and free energy. We’re in a chatty mood as the moon connects with Mercury at 10:31 PM. The moon enters fire sign Leo at 10:42 PM, and we find ourselves faced with surprising news at 11:09 PM when the moon clashes with Uranus. We’re eager for love as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde at 11:21 PM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer for most of today, encouraging you to look at the big picture. Your attention shifts to work and success as the moon enters spotlight-loving Leo this evening.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo this evening, encouraging you to take an adventure! A surprise detour will arrive tonight, so keep your plans flexible, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus is on relationships today, as the moon in Cancer lights up the partnership sector of your chart. The moon enters Leo this evening, shifting your focus to deeper issues like sex, intimacy, and trust.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re busy at work today until the moon enters your opposite sign Leo this evening, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. Surprises arrive at home for you to contend with.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer for most of the day, finding you in a flirtatious mood—that said, some very intense emotions are likely to come up early today! The moon enters Leo tonight, encouraging you to focus on work.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Power struggles arise this morning, but you will find a way to smooth things over. The moon enters Leo tonight, bringing a surprise celebration—just make sure you don’t spend too much money.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Cancer lights up the communication sector of your chart for most of today, but the energy shifts tonight and you find yourself in a much more private mood as the moon enters Leo to light up the home and family sector of your chart.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on issues concerning money and self-worth for much of the day, but the energy shifts as the moon enters Leo tonight, illuminating the communication sector of your chart.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your sign for most of the day, encouraging you to nourish yourself. Later today, the moon enters Leo, lighting up the financial sector of your chart—watch out for impulse purchases!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Cancer finds you in a private and sleepy mood for most of the day, but your energy shifts this evening when the moon enters your sign. You’re inspired to do something unusual tonight.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in a social mood for most of today, Virgo, but don’t overbook yourself this evening. The moon will enter Leo, encouraging you to spend time alone and catch up on rest.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re mostly focused on your career and public life today, Libra, but tonight, the moon enters Leo, encouraging you to spend time with friends and connect with your community.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.