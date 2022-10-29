Daily Horoscope: October 30, 2022

Mars retrograde in Gemini begins at 9:26 AM: Over the next few weeks, we may be exploring what motivates, angers, and energizes us on a deep level. Themes like passion and rage are topics of discussion. The moon in Capricorn makes a harmonious connection with Uranus in Taurus at 2:21 PM, inspiring experimentation. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 11:51 PM, encouraging us to connect with our inner voices and express ourselves creatively.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars beings its retrograde in Gemini today, which can find you learning more about how you express your anger and excitement. This may be a period of deep introspection for you! The moon in Capricorn mingles with Uranus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces, inspiring experimentation and creative breakthroughs.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Mars begins its retrograde in Gemini today, and in the coming weeks you find yourself learning more about what you need in order to feel safe and secure, and how to manage difficult feelings concerning money. The moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in your sign, finding you feeling adventurous. Your friends may inspire you as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Mars begins its retrograde in your zodiac sign, Gemini, which can find you gaining a deeper understanding of yourself: your motivations, your anger, and your passion. The moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a creative breakthrough.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You can be gaining a much deeper understanding of how you unintentionally set yourself back as Mars begins its retrograde in Gemini. The moon in Capricorn mingles with Uranus in Taurus and with Neptune in Pisces, perhaps finding you connecting with inspiring people!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Mars begins its retrograde in Gemini today, which can find you reflecting on themes like teamwork, your social life, and whether you feel like you’re surrounded by people who believe in you and your goals. Finding a balance between detachment and passion is a theme at this time. The moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus and with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring creativity.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your career, reputation, and long-term goals are on your mind as Mars begins its retrograde in Gemini today. You may be figuring out how to channel your energy and how to bring your amazing ideas out into the world. You could be learning a lot about your motivations at this time. The moon in Capricorn mingles with Uranus in Taurus and with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring adventure, romance, and creativity.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Opting out of online arguments may be for the best as Mars begins its retrograde in Gemini. This period can find you examining themes like anger, passion, justice, and truth. There are productive ways to use your energy, and Mars retrograde in Gemini encourages you to find them. Creativity flows as the moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars begins its retrograde in Gemini today, which can find you examining hurt, anger, or passion on a deeper level. Themes like resentment and revenge are topics of discussion. You could be settling a debt at this time. Deep conversations can take place as the moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mars begins its retrograde in Gemini today, which can find you learning more about your partner’s motivations, passions, and triggers. Powerful shifts may take place in your partnerships. The moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus and with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring interesting upgrades and breakthroughs.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You may be reorganizing your schedule or routine in some significant way over the coming weeks as Mars begins its retrograde in Gemini. Finding productive ways to channel your passion or anger is a theme at this time! You can discover something about yourself as you explore wellness and connect with your body. The moon in your sign, Capricorn, mingles with Uranus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces, inspiring unexpected breakthroughs.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

You may be working through creator’s block or issues in your love life as Mars begins its retrograde in fellow air sign Gemini. Themes like anger and passion can be explored on a deep level. The moon in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Uranus, now in Taurus, and Neptune in Pisces, inspiring experimentation.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mars begins its retrograde in Gemini today, which can find you revisiting the past in some significant way. You may be working through old anger or hurt. The moon in Capricorn mingles with Uranus in Taurus and your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, inspiring creativity and transformation.