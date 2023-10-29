Daily Horoscope: October 30, 2023

The moon in Taurus links up with Neptune in Pisces at 2:51 AM and we’re deeply immersed in our musings. The moon links up with Pluto in Capricorn at 7:36 AM, connecting us to our power. The moon enters heady Gemini at 11:08 AM and clashes with Saturn in Pisces at 12:04 PM: Self-care might look like setting boundaries within the space of our own psyche. Place a bookmark to pick up on certain charged thoughts later once there’s more emotional capacity to tend to them without getting lost in a stress spiral.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Gemini and you might find yourself reflecting on the past and discussing new ideas or perspectives about money and values with partners. Conversations could turn toward more serious topics, perhaps discussing details that had been overlooked or forgotten as the moon in Gemini clashes with Saturn in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might share a special connection with someone from your social circle today as the moon in your sign links up with Neptune in Pisces. Neptune often symbolizes our fantasies and illusions, signaling there might be unusual scenarios unfolding in your imagination. A vision can inspire a new aesthetic or style to express something meaningful to you.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters your sign, Gemini, inviting you to find the time for intentional self-care rituals or try something different in your daily routine. Exchanges with a boss or discussion about your future could feel more tiring or overstimulating as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces. If possible, take a pause and come back to the matter when you’re feeling refreshed.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You might be pondering some deeply thoughtful questions and complex ideas as the moon in Gemini clashes with Saturn in Pisces; though it could feel like there isn’t a lot of social reception or opportunity to share, discuss, and engage with the material coming up for you. The ruler of the moon, however, is Mercury in Scorpio, inviting you to explore your imagination through art and play. Perhaps a sensory-oriented project could reveal new information or hidden truths.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Material circumstances may feel like a burden as the moon in Gemini clashes with Saturn in Pisces. A dream or aspiration could require more financial support or resourcing from family or an authority figure and you’re tasked with finding ways to transform your deficits and manifest your dream.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Misunderstandings with a boss or colleague could arise as the moon in Gemini clashes with Saturn in Pisces, requiring slower and more thorough communication to get back on the same page. You may have incredible research and data to share, but people might not be ready to dive too deeply into yet. If you have a presentation or are publicly representing someone or something today, you can make a stronger connection by focusing on the bigger picture and key points.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Plans for a vacation or business trip could pop up as the moon enters Gemini, though certain commitments may restrict your plans or require you to wait as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Perhaps it’s a good time to research and plan around your limitations!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might find yourself confronted with a financial situation that requires immediate attention as the moon in Gemini clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Shared resources come into focus and you may need to navigate discussions about who owes what, and how assets or responsibilities should be divided.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Something that’s been ignored or forgotten is coming up for discussion with partners or family members as the moon in Gemini clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Boundaries or responsibilities might come up or tender feelings that have been quietly lingering could be released.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could wake up feeling like a new person as the moon in Taurus mingles with Pluto in Capricorn today. Perhaps a new hobby or creative endeavor has made such an impact that your views have shifted in a significant way. Your daily routines and health rituals are feeling aligned with a higher purpose as the moon enters Gemini, though you might be in a process of unlearning something that doesn’t suit you anymore as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Your creative spark feels awoken and ready to play as the moon enters Gemini. Inspiration to share your thoughts or knowledge could pour out of you in a public setting (maybe through performance or your media of choice), though conflicting values or family responsibilities might curb how open and demonstrative you actually are as the moon clashes with duty-focused Saturn in Pisces. Get those ideas recorded somewhere, even if you’re not ready or able to share them yet.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon’s entrance into Gemini can bring family news or a message from afar, though you might not know what to make of it yet as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces. It can be hard to simply let information sit and process if people are looking to you for answers, in which case you can only follow your north star and trust in your integrity. If given the opportunity, let yourself come to conclusions organically and un-rushed, regardless of how long it takes.