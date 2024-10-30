Daily Horoscope: October 30, 2024

A small sliver of the waning crescent Moon conjoins with Makemake under Libra today, signaling a need to recharge and reconnect with the environment. While this can certainly mean a literal, natural sense, it can also be more metaphorical, referencing overarching themes that supersede the individual experience, like friend groups, the workplace, or something physical, like the home. As the Moon nears its darkest lunar phase, the stars call us to revisit our place within these areas of our lives. The hustle and bustle of everyday life can easily knock our senses of self off-kilter, and the waning crescent Moon’s introspective energy helps to refocus, reaffirm, or redirect when necessary.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
The waning crescent Moon’s conjunction with Makemake offers an interesting perspective to your ruling planet, Mars’ ongoing sextile with Uranus retrograde. During this restorative lunar period, you might feel inclined to fall back on your usual energetic and assertive approach. While you might feel some pushback initially as the stars lead you elsewhere, Uranus offers a motivational push toward what’s new.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Uranus retrograde has been nudging your sign toward a break in routine for weeks now, and Mars’ ongoing sextile with this chaotic planet helps soothe the irritation your stubborn streak might suffer from this change of pace. Don’t underestimate your ability—or the necessity—to evolve, Taurus. Just because you’re used to doing something a certain way doesn’t mean that’s what’s best now.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
Your ruling planet, Mercury, begins its opposition with Uranus retrograde today under Scorpio and Taurus, respectively. This alignment will likely affect social dynamics, which coincides nicely with the waning crescent Moon’s conjunction with Makemake under Libra. It’s time to start evaluating the close connections in your life. If they’re causing more grief than joy, then what’s keeping you from letting them go?
Cancer: June 21 – July 22
The shrinking Moon forms a conjunction with Makemake under Libra today, sending a celestial call out to reconnect with your surrounding environments. Your experiences aren’t as singular as they might feel, Cancer. Reaching out to someone else can be scary in times of great vulnerability, but the benefits of connecting over shared experiences certainly outweigh the temporary discomfort it brings.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Under the influence of the waning crescent Moon and Makemake’s conjunction in Libra, the conjunction between your ruling celestial body, the Sun, and Haumea becomes even more potent. The lunar phase’s introspective spirit is the perfect accompaniment to Haumea’s instinctual energy, heightening mental and emotional clarity. This alignment connects the inside to the outside, so to speak. Listen carefully, Leo.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Your ruling planet, Mercury, begins its direct opposition to Uranus retrograde in Scorpio and Taurus, respectively. Prepare for shake-ups within social circles, particularly close or long-held relationships. These times of flux can be stressful, but they’re also often blessings in disguise. Sometimes, you need a hard, cosmic reminder that not every problem (or person) is yours to fix, Virgo.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
The conjunction between the waning crescent Moon and Makemake occurs under your sign today, strengthening its effects on your sense of self and connection to your external environment. Regardless of what your anxiety might tell you, you have the power and the right to change your social position if you so choose. It’s not your job to martyr yourself.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Pluto and Uranus’ ongoing trine continues the celestial theme of transformation and evolution. Paired with today’s conjunction of the waning crescent Moon and Makemake, the stars offer a celestial boost of analytical introspection. Where are you right now, in terms of your life path, versus where you want to be? Iron these details out first to fortify your next steps forward.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
The stars are out to challenge your preconceived notions and beliefs today as Jupiter retrograde’s transit through Gemini coincides with two notable conjunctions: the first between the waning crescent Moon and Makemake and the second between the Sun and Haumea. Doubt isn’t always something to avoid, Sagittarius. Questioning our principles can help reaffirm or recalibrate as needed. Accept what’s new.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, is easing into a harmonious trine with the Sun in Scorpio. This alignment brings greater confidence, problem-solving abilities, and mental and emotional fortitude. The emotional struggles brought on by Saturn’s transit through sentimental Pisces have been arduous, but the cosmos suggests you’ll come out stronger on the other side. Just keep pushing forward, Capricorn.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
The effects of Uranus retrograde’s direct opposition to Mercury become more tangible today. Conflicts between our intentions and reality may arise today, increasing the likelihood of sudden direction shifts or backpedaling. Thoughtful speech and actions go a long way today, Aquarius. People only see the context you provide them. Make sure your face-value communication leaves no room for misinterpretation.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
As Neptune retrograde and Mercury’s auspicious trine strengthens under your celestial domain and Scorpio, respectively, matters of the heart and mind become even more pressing. Your sentimentality is so often written off as a burden, but in this instance, it could be your greatest strength. There is power in vulnerability, Pisces. It’s your responsibility to learn how to wield it advantageously.
