Daily Horoscope: October 30, 2026

Halloween weekend kicks off with a split personality. The morning flows beautifully, with the Sun trining the Moon in Cancer, stargazer, so instincts are on point, and people feel understood without much explaining. By early afternoon, Mars and Mercury hit the peak of their square just as the Moon squares Saturn. Short fuses meet heavy to-do lists and a nagging sense of duty, and Mercury retrograde makes every message easy to misread. Tackle anything important before lunch and keep your replies short and kind. Arguments with a retrograde are unwinnable anyway. Once the workday wraps, let the festivities take over and leave every grudge at the door.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Somebody will cut you off today, either in traffic or mid-sentence. Mars peaks in its square to retrograde Mercury this afternoon, Aries, so your words come out hotter than you mean them. Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars makes you feel invincible, which isn’t the same as being right. Let them merge. Burn off the extra steam at the gym before the weekend kicks in.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Full-size candy bars are the only acceptable move this year. Jupiter’s growing sextile to Venus makes generosity feel amazing, Taurus, and it pays you back in goodwill. Pluto’s long square to Venus is nearly finished, so the urge to hoard and protect what’s yours finally loosens. Be the house the neighborhood kids talk about for weeks. Legends are made one porch at a time.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The group costume debate is about to turn into a hostage negotiation. Mars peaks in its square to retrograde Mercury this afternoon, Gemini, scrambling who agreed to what and turning every suggestion into a standoff. A building Moon-Mercury trine eases things by evening. Volunteer to wear whatever theme ends up left over. The easygoing friend secretly holds all the power.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Guilt crashes the party right around noon. A strong Sun-Moon trine in your sign gives you a confident, comfortable morning, Cancer, but the Moon’s afternoon square to Saturn piles on obligations and family expectations. Pick one responsible thing and handle it well. Let the rest wait until Monday. Your weekend was never meant to be a chore chart with your name on it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A friend going through it needs your company over your advice. The Sun trines the Moon at full strength this morning, Leo, tuning you in to what people around you are feeling. Pluto’s square to the Sun keeps easing, so the turmoil in your own life calms down too. Bring snacks, sit close, and listen. Your presence does the heavy lifting here.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your “per my last email” reply is locked and loaded. Mars peaks in its square to retrograde Mercury this afternoon, Virgo, so every response wants to arrive with an edge. Mercury retrograde means they probably never read your last email anyway. Jupiter’s square is fading, but it still blows small errors out of proportion. Pick up the phone, explain once, then log off early.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Couples costumes double as a surprisingly accurate compatibility test. Jupiter’s growing sextile to Venus brings playful luck to your love life, Libra, whether you’re coordinating with a partner or a best friend. Pluto’s square to Venus is nearly done, ending a low-key power struggle over who calls the shots. Let them choose the theme this year. Compromise can look adorable in matching outfits.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Halloween is basically your national holiday, and the sky knows it. The Sun trines the Moon in your season, Scorpio, leaving you completely at home in your own skin. Pluto’s squares to the Sun and Venus are both fading, so the heavy emotional lifting finally eases up. Go darker with the look this year. Let people wonder whether you’re even wearing a costume.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Three parties in one night sounds doable to you and exhausting to everyone else. Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars gives you stamina for days, Sagittarius, and its sextile to Venus makes you everyone’s favorite guest. Jupiter’s square to Mercury is in its final stretch, still tempting you to promise appearances you can’t deliver. Pick two parties and text the third an apology.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Designated driver duty doesn’t have to be your permanent title. The Moon squares Saturn this afternoon, Capricorn, piling on obligations and the urge to be everyone’s safety net. Uranus’s sextile to Saturn suggests an unusual plan: let someone else take responsibility this time. Hand over the keys this weekend. Your friends can survive a night of you having fun too.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Homemade traditions suit you better than anyone else’s rules. Uranus retrograde in Gemini has you revisiting old ideas with fresh eyes, Aquarius, and its sextile to Saturn adds the staying power to make something stick. Start a strange new annual ritual with your crew this weekend. A pumpkin-carving rivalry works. Ten years from now, people will still talk about it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your keys are probably in the fridge again. A Moon-Neptune square overnight leaves your head a little spacey before coffee, Pisces, and Neptune retrograde slows down your usual flow. Double-check your plans and your pockets before you leave the house. Set an extra alarm or two just in case. Your dreamy side is charming, but it needs a backup plan this weekend.

Pisces monthly horoscope