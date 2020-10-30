Daily Horoscope: October 31, 2020

There is a full moon in Taurus at 10:49 AM and the sun is in Scorpio, the sign of transformation and rebirth: Things are in flux, and the full moon in earth sign Taurus is here to help with grounding and stabilizing. This is a time for release, which may be hard, but the moon in sensual Taurus encourages us to stay present. The moon meets Uranus at 10:55 AM, stirring up unexpected emotions, and we’re seeking freedom as the sun opposes Uranus at 11:52 AM.

All times ET.

Aries

Today’s full moon in Taurus finds you coming to some unexpected conclusions about what’s important to you! Issues concerning freedom, finances, and security come to the fore.

Taurus

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Taurus! You’re breaking free from limiting paradigms in your relationships. You’re ready to take a risk. Unexpected breakthroughs take place!

Gemini

Today’s full moon in Taurus brings a major boost to your intuitive abilities. Unexpected messages arrive in your dreams and surprising emotions come up for you. Risks are taken!

Cancer

The full moon in grounded earth sign Taurus finds you standing firm in what you believe in—even if other people think it’s a little weird! You’re ready to do things your own way. Unexpected shifts take place in your relationships.

Leo

The full moon in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, and you’re finding yourself breaking free from limiting relationships and taking exciting creative risks. Everything is about to change!

Virgo

This is a powerful moment for release, Virgo! Today’s full moon in Taurus finds you letting go of old thinking patterns. Unexpected news and communication breakthroughs take place.

Libra

Today’s full moon in Taurus is a major moment for release and closure. Unexpected emotions bubble to the surface. Debts are paid, and risks are taken. Change is here! Claim freedom from what’s been restraining you.

Scorpio

It’s a major moment in your relationships, Scorpio! The full moon in Taurus brings an issue concerning connection to a climax. You may be letting a relationship go, or bringing thrills into relationships as you and your partners take exciting risks.

Sagittarius

Today’s full moon in Taurus finds you breaking bad habits and creating important changes to your schedule—some of which may be unexpected as the full moon connects with wildcard Uranus. You may be wrapping up a project or a gig. Exciting risks are being taken!

Capricorn

The full moon in fellow earth sign Taurus brings unexpected transformations as it connects with electric Uranus. Thrills arrive in your love life and your creative endeavors! Risks are being taken, and it’s a powerful time for release.

Aquarius

Unexpected changes take place today as the full moon in Taurus connects with your ruling planet, rebel Uranus. Your attention has been on your career lately, but now you’re considering your home and family life, and how you can bring your private and public lives into better balance.

Pisces

Today’s full moon in Taurus brings a conversation that’s been brewing to a critical climax, and unexpected news may arrive as the full moon connects with wildcard Uranus. Philosophical breakthroughs take place! A shift may also be taking place in your neighborhood.

