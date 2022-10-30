Daily Horoscope: October 31, 2022

The moon and Pluto meet in Capricorn at 5:23 AM, inspiring quite a spooky atmosphere! Intense emotions may surface. Ghosts from the past, or ghoulish ideas about the future, may perturb us… but if we can stay present, we can find peace and contentment.

The moon mingles with Jupiter in Pisces at 11:14 AM, which may mean abundantly full bags of candy: The atmosphere is generous and people are in the mood to celebrate! The moon enters Aquarius at 11:43 AM, inspiring a cool, logical outlook, and communication kicks up as the moon squares off with inquisitive Mercury in Scorpio at 5:37 PM. Frights may be hard to come by, but curiosity and conversation are high.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters Aquarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life and inspiring a fun atmosphere for connecting with friends, enjoying your hobbies, and enjoying the intellectual connection you share with your partners. Deep conversations can take place as the moon squares off with Mercury in Scorpio.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon meets Pluto in Capricorn and connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you having a profound breakthrough. Your focus may turn to your career, reputation, or long-term plans as the moon enters Aquarius, and important discussions or decisions take place within your partnerships as the moon squares off with Mercury in Scorpio.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Inspiring discussions can take place as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius. You may be planning your next trip, focused on school, or perhaps working on publishing something! You can feel especially decisive as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, now in Scorpio.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon meets Pluto in Capricorn and mingles with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you and your partners having intense, meaningful conversations. The moon enters Aquarius today, finding you eager to resolve lingering issues, settle debts, and gain closure.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You could be making important changes to your routine or daily habits as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and deep conversations take place as the moon squares off with messenger planet Mercury in Scorpio.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon meets Pluto in Capricorn and connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a hugely passionate atmosphere. The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your productivity and wellness. The mood is particularly decisive as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, now in Scorpio.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Intense feelings may surface as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn, but emotional release can be found through creativity as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces. A break from your usual routine might be in order. The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring fun, romance, and creativity!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Intense discussions can take place as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn. Invitations to exciting celebrations arrive as the moon mingles with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces. Your focus may turn to your home and family as the moon enters Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters Aquarius, lighting up the communication sector of your chart: Your intuition gets a boost and discussions take an interesting turn as the moon squares off with messenger planet Mercury in Scorpio.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Inspiring social connections can form as the moon in your sign, Capricorn, mingles with lucky Jupiter in Pisces. The moon enters Aquarius, activating the sector of your chart that rules themes like security and wealth. You may be reorganizing your budget or belongings, or sending or receiving a gift.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Aquarius, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on self care. You may find that the world is on your emotional wavelength! The moon squares off with Mercury in Scorpio, perhaps bringing an intriguing discussion about your career or future plans.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Capricorn makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign, Pisces, boding well for your social life! Making time to rest is also a priority as the moon enters Aquarius today.