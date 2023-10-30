Daily Horoscope: October 31, 2023

The moon continues its trip through Gemini today. Venus in Virgo mingles with Uranus in Taurus at 8:51 AM and we’re feeling inventive and attentive. Venus is ruled by Mercury in Scorpio and our desire to connect and create is amplified. Limitless and paradigm-shifting Uranus is ruled by Venus in Virgo, generating a loop that feeds our relationships and imaginations.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Nipping old, unwanted habits in the bud and taking initiative in your daily routines and rituals grants you a feeling of liberation and longevity as Venus in Virgo mingles with Uranus in Taurus. Like Ben Franklin said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Romance is in the air as Venus in Virgo mingles with Uranus in Taurus today! A song, some poetry, or a piece of art that tells a story can inspire a sense of novelty and connection.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

As Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, nostalgic vibes inspire you to weave rituals from your past into your current routines for old time’s sake. You might break away from some of your modern ideas or tools of convenience for something more hands-on.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

It might feel easier than usual to break out of your shell and embrace a new possibility as Venus in Virgo mingles with Uranus in Taurus. This can be an exciting time to get out and go a little wild with trusted friends or connect with new friends that inspire curiosity and thoughtfulness.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might find yourself being celebrated, recognized, or promoted for creativity and originality as Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus. Alternatively, you might credit family values or past support for a career feat that’s unfolding. No matter the specifics, something fresh and rewarding is taking place!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re feeling adventurous and open to a bit of risk as Venus in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus. Perhaps you’ll meet someone who speaks your love language in an unexpected place, or kindle your romance with a current partner in a new situation.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might be visited by someone from your past through a dream, leading to an emotional breakthrough as Venus in Virgo mingles with Uranus in Taurus. Unexpected emotional connections can form.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might venture down a new path, perhaps one that feels more true to you, as Venus in Virgo mingles with Uranus in Taurus. Friendships could blossom into romance, or experimentation and curiosity spark exciting feelings in your partnerships.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Hard work is paying off as Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus! Your modesty and nuanced approach may set you apart and unexpected opportunities may pop up. A discreet status change could be taking place and you might be invited to step into a coveted role at work.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

As Venus in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, uncharted territory is generating profound feelings of wonder, stimulating your sense of purpose and connection to something bigger than personal goals. New friendships could take root or you might have some life-changing conversations with long-distant friends.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus in Virgo mingles with Uranus in Taurus and you could notice certain sacrifices starting to pay off. It’s a supportive time for healing relational wounds. Opportunities to break generational patterns, release inherited baggage, or repair old heartbreak could appear out of the blue.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Pleasure and partnership could come in unexpected packaging today as Venus in Virgo mingles with Uranus in Taurus. You might find novel and interesting ways to communicate love and romance with partners, or you could be surprised to learn the intimate feelings someone has for you. You might be up for something you never would have imagined!