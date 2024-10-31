Daily Horoscope: October 31, 2024

The direct opposition between Mercury and Uranus retrograde strengthens just in time for Halloween, bringing with it surprises that range from pleasant to chaotic. While it’s impossible to fully prepare for the unexpected, the cosmos calls for a healthy dose of wary caution. Some things you can control: namely, your words and actions. With Mercury’s communicative influence in the mix, the potential for outbursts or startling revelations increases. However, it’s not all jump scares today, stargazer. A harmonious trine between the almost dark crescent Moon and Jupiter retrograde promotes the acceptance and absorption of new ideas or beliefs, even if they might have spooked you initially.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars, rides the cusp between Cancer and Leo today, offering an interesting albeit paradoxical combination of water and fire energy. The opposition between Mars and transformative Pluto is waning but still holding on as the celestial bodies cross one another from across the cosmos. All celestial signs point to pushing against the norm in the name of evolution, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With Uranus retrograde under your sign forming two favorable sextiles with Mars and Neptune retrograde, the stars appear to offer celestial protection against Uranus’ more chaotic whims. Your stubborn streak has the potential to turn you into a homebody or a rebel, and right now, it seems like the cosmos is pushing you toward the latter. Forge your own path.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s direct opposition to Uranus retrograde heightens the possibility of shake-ups and surprises. Rather than exhaust yourself preparing for every possible outcome, focus on staying malleable and open-minded. It’s far easier to roll with the punches than grow paranoid looking for when the next one is coming, Gemini. The challenge of a celestial opposition is a cosmic blessing, not a punishment.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A nearly dark Moon locks into a harmonious trine with Jupiter retrograde under Libra and Gemini, respectively. This air-ruled influence brings a more curious and extroverted energy than what you’re typically used to. This different approach might feel a bit nerve-wracking at first. But give yourself time to adjust before you write it off as a bad call, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun begins to lock into an auspicious trine with Saturn retrograde just as Mars begins its transit into your celestial domain. Energy is ramping up to help you achieve long-term goals, which can feel exciting and scary all at once. Try to keep your eyes on the bigger picture, Leo. These mountains can transform into molehills in an instant.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Neptune retrograde form an auspicious trine today, increasing creative thinking as it pertains to ambitions and dreams. What might your goals look like if you didn’t have your pragmatic energy keeping you firmly planted on Earth? Practicality can be a good thing in small doses. But the stars urge you not to let it stand in your way.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As the almost dark Moon forms a harmonious trine with Jupiter retrograde under your sign and Gemini, the cosmos places a clear priority on flexible thinking. Keep an open heart and mind today, but be wary of the extremes this adaptability can invite. There is a vast difference between hearing all sides of a story and becoming a pushover.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The trine between your ruling planet, Pluto, and Uranus retrograde is accompanied by the latter planet’s direct opposition to Mercury. While the aspect between Pluto and Uranus is positive, the other celestial standoff brings a bit more challenge into the mix. You can’t telepathically make your case on this one, Scorpio. If you have something to say, then say it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s auspicious trine with a nearly dark Moon in Libra encourages introspection and emotional resolution. This endeavor is supported by your ruling planet’s ongoing sextile with Chiron retrograde, a dwarf planet that governs our internal “weak” spots. Under the restorative cover of the new Moon, it’s time to start releasing old hurt and making room for more positive experiences.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Things are starting to look up, celestially speaking, as your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, begins to ease into a fortuitous trine with the Sun in Scorpio. This potent combination increases intuition, sharpens instincts, and opens up new pathways for prosperity. Not every move you make has to come with a grand gesture, Capricorn. Sometimes, the greatest successes are silent.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus forms two favorable sextiles with Mars and Neptune retrograde today, suggesting a much-needed boost in energy and creativity. With your ruling planet pushing for inner rebellion and innovation, now’s the time to explore solutions and ideas outside the realm of your comfort zone. Fortunately, if anyone in the Zodiac is prepared to think outside the box, it’s you, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde continues its harmonious trine with Mercury, increasing the connection between your emotional and social self. Experiencing your feelings internally before acting on them is a useful tool. But the latter half—actually doing something about it—is just as critical. Don’t waste your opportunity to speak your mind, Pisces. No one else will (or can) take up that cause for you.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.