Daily Horoscope: October 31, 2025

Halloween arrives with an edge this year, and the cosmos is in on the act. The Moon’s move into Pisces blends illusion with emotion, while squares to Mars, Uranus, and Mercury keep things unpredictable. Energy flickers between impulsive and inspired, a mix that could spark brilliance—or mild mayhem—depending on how we handle it. For you, stargazer, this day blurs the line between costume and truth. Something we pretend could reveal what’s been real all along. Let the night’s strangeness feel intentional, like the universe giving everyone permission to play, transform, and maybe see themselves a little differently by sunrise.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

There’s a spark under your skin today, and pretending otherwise will only make it stronger. The Moon squares Mars, charging everything with a hint of mischief and a dash of defiance. You’re magnetic when you’re decisive, Aries, but don’t mistake reaction for action. Channel that energy into something that thrills instead of drains you.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something about today invites indulgence, and you’re in the mood to say yes. Venus lingers in Libra, keeping your world soft at the edges and tempting you toward comfort in all its forms. A little luxury isn’t wasteful, Taurus—it’s how you remember what’s worth working for. Let pleasure be the theme of your Halloween.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mind’s running a little faster than your mouth today, and the Moon’s square to Mercury only adds spark to the mix. You might say something sharper—or truer—than intended. Don’t stress, Gemini. Sometimes the unfiltered version of you is the one that actually connects. Just remember: humor lands best when you’re laughing with, not at.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon drifts into Pisces, blending nostalgia with imagination and making the night feel cinematic. Squares to Mars, Uranus, and Mercury shake up your usual comfort zone, but the Sun trine helps you land on your feet. Let Halloween be playful, Cancer. Dressing up might show you a version of yourself worth keeping.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Halloween suits you, Leo. You have a talent for turning any moment into a scene worth remembering, and tonight the universe seems to agree. The Sun and Moon move in harmony, helping your confidence feel effortless instead of loud. Show up, shine bright, and let the night orbit around your energy.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re reading the room with uncanny accuracy today, Virgo. The Moon squares Mercury, but instead of tripping you up, it sharpens your timing. You know exactly what to say and when to say it—just be sure you actually want the truth that follows. Curiosity has power, especially when you point it in the right direction.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Halloween feels cinematic through your eyes, Libra. Venus in your sign smooths the edges of every interaction, making charm your best accessory. People are drawn to your balance of ease and intrigue, and you might find yourself playing mediator or muse. Let the night flow, but don’t forget—you set the tone wherever you go.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Halloween lands in your season, and no one does mystery quite like you. Pluto’s still parked in Aquarius, making you hyperaware of how your presence shifts a room. That intensity? It’s your gift. Don’t hide from it tonight, Scorpio. People crave authenticity, and yours comes with an edge that feels impossible to resist

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re chasing meaning again, Sagittarius, but this time it feels more personal. Jupiter’s square with Chiron and Eris reminds you that growth can bruise on the way in. Something—someone—might challenge how you see yourself, and that’s okay. Let it expand you. Every perspective gained tonight becomes a tool you’ll use later.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re in your element when there’s structure, but Saturn retrograde keeps reminding you that not everything follows a plan. Tonight might test your patience or your schedule, maybe both. Go with it, Capricorn. A little unpredictability can reveal what discipline sometimes hides—your ability to adapt without losing your edge.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something unexpected pulls your attention tonight, Aquarius, and pretending to ignore it won’t work. The Moon squares Uranus, shaking up your usual logic with a flash of wild inspiration. Let the surprise reroute you—you were due for a plot twist anyway. Sometimes the weirdest detours lead exactly where you need to go.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The world feels slightly enchanted tonight, and you’re tuned right into it. Neptune retrograde keeps your intuition sharp, so trust the hunches that pull at you. Halloween’s veil might be thin, Pisces, but that works in your favor. Pay attention to what feels meaningful—it’s probably your subconscious slipping you a message.

