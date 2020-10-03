Daily Horoscope: October 4, 2020

The moon in Taurus opposes Mercury at 1:17 AM, encouraging clarity in communication. Surprises arrive as the moon meets wildcard Uranus at 6:59 AM. Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn at 9:30 AM, finding an intense mood permeating today’s atmosphere.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Your focus is on wealth and security as the moon moves through Taurus today, and you’re ready to take a risk to gain more of each! Pluto ends its retrograde, finding you in the middle of a profound career transformation.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, finding you connecting with your emotions, and unexpected feelings pop up as the moon meets electric Uranus. Pluto ends its retrograde, and you’re having a philosophical breakthrough.

Gemini

The moon in Taurus puts you in a sleepy mood today, and you’re having wacky dreams as it meets wildcard Uranus. Pluto ends its retrograde, finding you radically releasing the past.

Cancer

You’re in the mood to socialize as the moon moves through Taurus, and you’re connecting with unexpected or eccentric people as the moon meets Uranus. Pluto ends its retrograde, marking a powerful moment of transformation in your partnerships.

Leo

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on your career, and unexpected shifts take place as the moon meets wildcard Uranus. A powerful opportunity to break a bad habit arrives as Pluto ends its retrograde.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today and it meets wildcard Uranus, bringing an unexpected perspective your way. Pluto ends its retrograde, making this a powerful time for intimacy and creative breakthroughs.

Libra

The moon in Taurus finds you contemplating closure, and a breakthrough arrives as the moon meets electric Uranus. Pluto ends its retrograde, marking an important moment of transformation in your living situation.

Scorpio

The moon in Taurus lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, and your partners are in an experimental mood as the moon meets Uranus. You may meet some unexpected people, and communication breakthroughs take place as Pluto ends its retrograde.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus finds you busy getting organized and some brilliant life hacks are discovered as the mood meets genius Uranus. Pluto ends its retrograde, marking this as an important moment for wealth and security.

Capricorn

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus illuminates the romance and creativity sector of your chart today, and unexpected thrills arrive as the moon meets Uranus. Pluto ends its retrograde, and you’re contemplating power and control.

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus finds you in a cozy mood at home today, and you’re shaking things up in your living space as the moon meets your ruling planet Uranus. Pluto retrograde ends, finding you having intense dreams.

Pisces

The moon in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart today and unexpected news arrives as the moon meets Uranus. Pluto retrograde ends, marking an important shift in your social life.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.