Daily Horoscope: October 4, 2024

The potent triangle between Venus in Scorpio, Mars in Cancer, and Saturn retrograde in Pisces continues today. The water-heavy influence of this celestial alignment increases feelings of flexibility and intuition. But be careful, stargazer. Left to its own devices, this free-form attitude can quickly devolve into instability and hypersensitivity. Still, generally speaking, this triple trine brings positivity and good fortune. As Saturn retrograde calls us to tackle unsavory but necessary obligations, Mars offers motivation and Venus, extra emotional and financial bandwidth. The stars’ message is clear: trust your gut, then go with the flow.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Not everything in life that’s good for us has to make sense right away, Aries. As your ruling planet, Mars, forms a challenging square with Mercury, you might struggle to find a logical reason for the events that are happening around you. But perhaps it isn’t your job to understand it. Maybe, the stars counter, your only job is to experience it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve always been an all-or-nothing type, and your celestial alignment today indicates you’re leaning toward the former. Venus’ coinciding trines with Mars and Saturn retrograde offer a much-needed boost of cosmic energy as you throw yourself at this endeavor. Keep leaning into it. Momentum is critical, and slowing down to overthink or second-guess will only sabotage the speed you’ve gained thus far.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A tense square between your ruling planet, Mercury, under Libra and Mars under Cancer suggests a dissonance between your desire to appease to the greater good and your need to honor your wishes. Don’t forget that your propensity to people-please can and should be turned inward every so often, Gemini. You deserve the same happiness you try to bestow on others.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon’s square with Pluto signals a potential bump in the road as you work toward your goals. This hurdle could be your anxieties, an external hang-up, or something else slowing your progress. Fortunately, Mars is under your sign, forming an assertive trine with Saturn retrograde. Trust the process, Cancer. Even tiny steps make a big difference.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s square with Ceres under Libra and Capricorn, respectively, indicates your home life isn’t offering the solace and restoration it should be. Take some time to rethink your most intimate environments. Is there adequate separation between your home and work life? Are there people or things that are causing undue stress? The sooner you address these issues, the happier you’ll be.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Mars continue to clash in a tense square under Libra and Cancer, respectively. As your ruling planet’s communicative spirit directly butts against Mars’ motivational energy, it might feel more difficult to speak your truth. But rest assured, Virgo. You’ve never been one to let things go completely. Speak up now, or it will find its way out later.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A square between Mars and Mercury under Cancer and your sign threatens to cloud clarity today, but you have plenty of celestial good fortune leading you through the haze. As Venus flies in trine with Mars and Saturn retrograde, the cosmos are backing you up in your efforts. Trust you’re heading in the right direction, even if the path isn’t clear.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet’s harmonious trine with Uranus retrograde ought to soothe whatever concerns are brought up by Pluto’s challenging square with a waxing crescent Moon. So, your first plans didn’t work out. As frustrating as that might be, you’re one step closer to knowing the right direction to go, Scorpio. A shift in perspective reveals this setback as a blessing in disguise.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As the waxing crescent Moon passes through a brief but fortuitous trine with Jupiter, the stars will help set the metaphorical wheels in motion. Now is the time to brainstorm, plan, and prepare, Sagittarius. The more the Moon passes through its lunar cycle, the greater the urgency to move forward with these plans will become. Make sure you’re ready.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde’s potent double trine with Venus and Mars offers a celestial boost of motivation and good fortune. Try not to scare this positive energy away by looking for a hitch. The more you try to look for a problem, the more likely one will appear. What might happen if you enjoyed this prosperity for what it is without questioning it?

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The sextile between Uranus and Neptune retrograde continues to shape the path ahead, strengthening our daydreams into tangible realities. While this can help turn our fantasies into fact, these planets’ largely inactive aspect can also increase aloofness and a blindness to unsavory elements of our environment. Keep dreaming, but be sure to check for overly rosy perspectives every now and then.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Be wary of falling into rabbit holes of rumination or overly wishful thinking as Neptune retrograde’s sextile with Uranus retrograde continues. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of daydreaming. But be sure you’re being honest with yourself in the process. Life is hard enough as it is. Don’t underestimate your mind’s ability to contribute to your own heartache unnecessarily, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.