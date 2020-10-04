Daily Horoscope: October 5, 2020

The moon in Taurus connects with lucky Jupiter at 12:07 AM and dreamy Neptune at 1:38 AM, inspiring a mystical energy early on. We’re tapping into our power and transformative abilities as the moon connects with Pluto at 8:40 AM, and feeling focused as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn at 2:41 PM. It’s a wonderful time to set boundaries and brainstorm future plans.

All times ET.

Aries

You can be an impulsive person, Aries, but today you’re feeling grounded, and it’s a wonderful time to focus on your career and financial goals.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus! Easy energy flows around sharing ideas: It’s a lovely day to network, and to connect with people abroad.

Gemini

The moon in Taurus lights up a very private sector of your chart today, and also brings a boost to your intuitive abilities. Spend some quiet time alone with your thoughts and get some rest. It’s a powerful day to release the past!

Cancer

The moon in Taurus finds you busy connecting with friends today, and you may get in touch with some powerful or important people. It’s an inspiring time to discuss future plans.

Leo

The moon in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, Leo, and it’s a powerfully productive day to finish projects or get a new gig.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, finding you in an adventurous mood. You’re branching out beyond your usual routine. Love connections and creative collaborations are strengthened.

Libra

The moon in Taurus finds you sorting out issues concerning shared resources, debts, taxes, or even inheritances today. You’re learning a lot about how much you can rely on others.

Scorpio

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and it’s a solid day for communication as the moon connects with serious Saturn.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus finds you in a busy, productive mood today, but you would also be wise to take a moment to reflect on health and wellness. Invest in yourself not only by working hard in your career, but also by caring for your body!

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and the mood is sensual, grounding, and creative. Enjoy, dear Capricorn!

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus finds you enjoying your home and family life today! Your intuition is also especially strong. Make time to energetically cleanse your space.

Pisces

The moon in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart today. Discussions about boundaries, standards, and future plans take place as the moon connects with future-minded Saturn.

