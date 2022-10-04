Daily Horoscope: October 5, 2022

The moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Libra at 2:31 AM, inspiring an easygoing, friendly atmosphere—but surprises may pop up as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 12:58 PM. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius at 2:00 PM, encouraging us to reflect on our boundaries and refocus on our responsibilities. The moon connects with Mars in Gemini at 6:46 PM, inspiring courage and confidence.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your focus can be on your social life as the moon moves through Libra today. A conversation may be pushed forward as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Mars, currently in chatty Gemini.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, and you could be making a choice or releasing a project that challenges others’ expectations of you as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules travel and education and making it an expansive, adventurous time for you! The moon makes a harmonious connection with the sun in Libra and Mars in your sign, inspiring passion and creativity.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You may be focused on taking care of your bills as the moon moves through Aquarius today. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, finding you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) discussing rules and expectations about money or other shared resources.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Your focus can be on relationships as the moon moves through your opposite sign Aquarius today. Easy energy flows around communication as the moon mingles with the sun in charming Libra, and excitement may pop up in your social life as the moon mingles with Mars in Gemini.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you reorganizing your schedule or making upgrades at work today. Good news about wealth or abundance may arrive as the moon mingles with the sun in Libra, and the mood is especially productive as the moon connects with Mars in Gemini.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart today, and you could be feeling especially fun-loving, inspired, and confident as the moon mingles with the sun in Libra and connects with passionate Mars in Gemini! The moon also meets serious Saturn in Aquarius, perhaps finding you discussing plans and expectations in your love life or creative projects.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your focus can be on home and family today as the moon moves through Aquarius. Chance meetings may take place as the moon squares off with Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Gemini, perhaps finding you resolving a lingering issue or settling a debt.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Aquarius lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and as the moon connects with the sun in Libra, the intellectual connection you share with others at this time is especially inspiring. An energizing feeling flows in your partnerships as the moon mingles with Mars in Gemini.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your focus is on money as the moon moves through Aquarius today. Your reputation may get a boost or good career news may arrive as the moon connects with the sun in Libra. A new budget or approach to wealth could be explored as the moon meets your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Make time to sit with your feelings today as the moon moves through your sign, dear Aquarius. Exciting opportunities may arise as the moon mingles with the sun in fellow air sign Libra. The moon meets your ruling planet Saturn in your sign, which could find you reconnecting with your sense of duty.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Make time to rest and relax as the moon moves through Aquarius today! You could be feeling ready to let go of the past as the moon mingles with the sun in Libra. Surprising news may arrive as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.