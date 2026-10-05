Daily Horoscope: October 5, 2026

Hope you got some rest, because this Monday is spicy. The Moon spends the day in Leo, kicking things off with a Mars conjunction, so patience will be in short supply. It also squares Mercury and Venus, leaving feelings easy to bruise, stargazer, so think twice before sending that text. Things mellow out as the Moon trines Saturn, and Saturn starts a trine with Mars that turns big talk into actual progress. Venus is retrograde now and meets Mercury tomorrow, so unfinished business in love may resurface. Yesterday’s Sun-Saturn opposition taught everyone a little humility. Use it. By evening, the Sun sextiles the Moon, and the day ends on a much sweeter note.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Advice you didn’t ask for goes in one ear and out the other. Today, the Moon sits on top of Mars, so you’ll want to do everything your way and fast. Saturn just started a trine with Mars, though, and its retrograde has an old lesson circling back. Call the coach or old boss you tuned out, Aries. Turns out they had a point.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

An ex who ghosted you last year might slide back into your DMs with a casual “hey stranger.” Venus is retrograde and about to meet Mercury, which brings old flames and smooth lines back around. The Moon squares Venus too, making nostalgia extra tempting. You’re famously loyal, Taurus, but you also know a rerun when you see one. Leave them on read.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Somebody’s going to pour their heart out to you today, and your first instinct will be to crack a joke. The Moon squares Mercury, so it could fall flat or sting a little. Venus is inching closer to Mercury in Scorpio, though, and it’s asking for something softer, Gemini. Hold the comedy this once. Say “that means a lot” and mean it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Every friend’s promotion gets a handwritten card from you, but your own good news stays tucked inside that shell. The Moon is in flashy Leo today, sitting with Mars and trining Saturn, so you’ve earned a round of applause. Squares to Mercury and Venus might make bragging feel awkward, Cancer. Share the news anyway. Let someone else throw the party this time.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

That rejection over the weekend left a dent in your crown. Saturn faced off with the Sun yesterday, testing just how much one “no” could rattle you. With the Moon in your sign and sextiling the Sun tonight, your swagger comes back fast, Leo. Put on the good jacket and shoot your shot somewhere new. The right person will be glad you did.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A friend is going to vent today, and your brain will have a five-step solution ready before they finish the first sentence. The Moon squares Mercury, so your fix-it mode could come off cold. Venus is moving in close to Mercury, which helps you lead with heart instead, Virgo. Ask if they want advice or a hug. Usually it’s the hug.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

That late-night urge to dye your hair copper needs time to cool off. Venus just turned retrograde, and the Moon squares it today, so you’re questioning everything about your look. Pluto is squaring Venus too, pushing for a total makeover, Libra. Screenshot the inspo and sit on it. Your taste is impeccable, but give it a few weeks before trusting it with anything permanent.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s no need to snoop on anyone’s Venmo history, no matter how good your detective skills are. Pluto is squaring Venus, which is retrograde in your sign, so old trust issues are clawing their way back up. Saturday’s Pluto-Mars opposition left you on edge too, Scorpio. Put the phone down and ask the question directly. The look on their face will tell you everything.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

That self-improvement kick you started over the summer fizzled out somewhere around week three. No shame in that game. Jupiter is taking a breather today, but the Moon joins it in Leo, lighting your fire back up. Saturn’s fresh trine with Mars brings the discipline you usually skip, Sagittarius. Dust off whatever goal you dropped. The second attempt usually sticks better.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Nobody loads the dishwasher right except you, and that goes double at work. Saturn’s opposition to the Sun peaked yesterday, and you’re feeling every ounce of what you’ve been carrying alone. A new trine with Mars helps you lead instead of doing it all yourself, Capricorn. Delegate something today. Let it be imperfect. The world keeps spinning, and you get your evening back.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

That unpopular opinion you’ve kept to yourself at every group hang is ready for daylight. The Moon sextiles Uranus today, giving your contrarian streak a little Leo-sized confidence. Uranus is retrograde, so you’ve had time to think it through, and its building sextile with Mars backs you up, Aquarius. Toss it into the conversation. Watch who nods along. Those are your people.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

That escape fantasy about a seaside cottage and three rescue cats is back on heavy rotation in your head. Neptune is retrograde, asking what exactly you’re running from. Its trine with Mars is winding down, but there’s enough fire left to fix whatever’s draining you at home, Pisces. The cottage can stay a daydream. Your everyday life could use some of that magic.

Pisces monthly horoscope