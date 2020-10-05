Daily Horoscope: October 6, 2020

The moon enters intellectual air sign Gemini at 12:03 AM, finding us in an inquisitive mood. The moon clashes with Venus at 8:41 AM, and we simply want what we want. Try not to be a brat about it, but don’t feel shy about expressing your desires either!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters chatty air sign Gemini, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and making this a busy day for sharing and receiving information. What are you looking to learn, Aries?

Taurus

The moon enters air sign Gemini, lighting up the wealth and security sector of your chart, and you’re in the mood to spoil yourself as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Venus.

Gemini

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini, helping you get in touch with your feelings. You’re eager to get cozy at home as the moon clashes with Venus.

Cancer

The moon enters Gemini, bringing a boost to your intuitive abilities. The moon clashes with Venus, bringing an important conversation about wants and values.

Leo

The moon enters chatty Gemini, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart and making this a fun day to connect with people. However, the moon clashes with Venus, so you may find that what’s important to you isn’t that important to someone else.

Virgo

The moon enters Gemini, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and you’re reflecting on themes likes popularity and wealth as the moon clashes with Venus.

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, finding you asking big questions, especially as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Venus. You’re in the mood to plan your next getaway. A change of pace is needed.

Scorpio

The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules shared resources, finding you and your partners discussing values and finances. The moon clashes with Venus and you’re wondering which cliques and groups you fit in with.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Gemini, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. Are you partners supportive of your goals? The moon clashes with Venus and you need to be cheered on as you reach for success!

Capricorn

The moon enters Gemini, inspiring you to get organized and tackle your to-do list. The moon clashes with Venus, finding you having deep conversations about values.

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Your desires become crystal clear as the moon clashes with Venus: Are your partners willing to give you what you want?

Pisces

The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and finding you getting cozy at home. Some changes in decor are made as the moon clashes with Venus—some cuddling is also in order.

