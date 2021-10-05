Daily Horoscope: October 6, 2021

The new moon in Libra arrives at 7:05 AM, inspiring a fresh start! We’re feeling courageous as the moon meets fiery Mars in Libra at 8:04 AM. Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn at 2:29 PM, which could stir up an intense atmosphere. The moon meets chatty Mercury in Libra at 5:40 PM, encouraging communication, and we’re in a generous mood as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aquarius at 10:08 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

A new relationship, or a fresh start in an already established partnership, may be beginning thanks to today’s new moon in Libra! Pluto also ends its retrograde, finding you reflecting deeply on your professional goals.

Taurus

Today’s new moon in Libra may find you starting an exciting new project! Or, you might simply be decluttering and getting reorganized. A philosophical breakthrough takes place as Pluto ends its retrograde.

Gemini

Today’s new moon in fellow air sign Libra finds you having a new crush, or reigniting the flame in a current love affair! A new art project can begin. You’re in the mood to party. Pluto ends its retrograde, encouraging you to release the past!

Cancer

The new moon in Libra activates the home and family sector of your chart, making this a lovely time to redecorate your home or upgrade your living situation in some way. You may be moving or reconnecting with family. Pluto ends its retrograde, finding you reflecting deeply on the power dynamics in your relationships.

Leo

A new conversation begins with today’s new moon in Libra. You’re thinking about things in a different way. It’s a great time to meditate, journal, and turn away from distractions. Changes in your routine can take place as Pluto begins its retrograde.

Virgo

A new source of income, a special gift, or a new sense of security or abundance arrives with today’s new moon in Libra. Passion is in the air as Pluto ends its retrograde!

Libra

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Libra! This is a fresh start for you, and a great time to make introductions or give yourself a makeover. Pluto ends its retrograde, finding you making important changes at home.

Scorpio

Today’s new moon in Libra finds you reconnecting with your intuition. Your ruling planet Pluto ends its retrograde, which can find you having a deep conversation or important realizations.

Sagittarius

A new social circle is forming around you thanks to today’s new moon in Libra. Pluto ends its retrograde, which can spur important changes in how you to approach your budget.

Capricorn

Today’s new moon in Libra finds you embarking on a new career goal or engaging with the public in a new way. Pluto ends its retrograde, finding you relating to themes like power and control with a fresh perspective.

Aquarius

Today’s new moon in fellow air sign Libra finds you starting a new adventure! This is an exciting time for travel or study. Pluto ends its retrograde, which might find you having some intriguing, vivid dreams.

Pisces

Today’s new moon in Libra can find you and a partner having a fresh start, especially regarding shared resources. This is a great time to settle a debt. Pluto ends its retrograde, finding you connecting with powerful people.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.