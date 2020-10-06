Daily Horoscope: October 7, 2020

The moon in Gemini connects with the sun at 5:18 AM, creating an encouraging atmosphere, but there may be confusion in the air as the moon clashes with Neptune at 1:52 PM. Mercury opposes Uranus at 4:54 PM, bringing unexpected news. The best way to work with today’s vibe is to keep an open mind! The moon connects with Mars at 9:57 PM, bringing a boost in energy.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Information comes your way as the moon moves through chatty Gemini, and unexpected news concerning finances may pop up as Mercury opposes wildcard Uranus.

Taurus

You’re focused on financial issues as the moon moves through Gemini, and shake-ups in your relationships take place as your partners share something unexpected when Mercury opposes Uranus.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign, helping you connect with your emotions. Surprises and changes in plans pop up as your ruling planet Mercury opposes wildcard Uranus.

Cancer

The moon in Gemini finds you wanting to catch up on quality time alone and sleep. Mercury opposes Uranus, bringing unexpected news and shake-ups in your social life.

Leo

The moon in Gemini finds you reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future. Shake-ups take place at home and in your career as communication planet Mercury opposes wildcard Uranus.

Virgo

The moon in Gemini finds you contemplating your career goals today. Surprising information comes to light as your ruling planet Mercury opposes wildcard Uranus.

Libra

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in an adventurous mood. Communication planet Mercury opposes wildcard Uranus, so be cautious when it comes to spending money, as unexpected surprises may come up!

Scorpio

The moon in Gemini finds you contemplating endings and closure today. You’re saying something unexpected that may shake up your relationships as Mercury opposes Uranus.

Sagittarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Gemini today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and helping you understand things from your partner’s point of view. A change in plans is likely as Mercury opposes unruly Uranus.

Capricorn

You’re busy organizing your workspace as the moon moves through Gemini. Unexpected drama and exciting news arrives as Mercury opposes electric Uranus.

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini, creating a flirtatious and playful atmosphere, but some shake-ups will likely take place at home and at work as Mercury opposes Uranus.

Pisces

The moon in Gemini lights up the home and family sector of your chart, finding you eager to connect with loved ones and get cozy! Unexpected news arrives as Mercury opposes unruly Uranus.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.