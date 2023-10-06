Daily Horoscope: October 7, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus at 4:22 AM, inspiring us to feel more confident about taking risks and trying new things! The moon’s dance with Neptune in Pisces sets a go-with-the-flow tone and we’re likely to take it easy or be sailing through daydreams at 10:58 AM.

The moon’s clash with Mars in Libra encourages us to check in with ourselves when we face conflicts before making compromises at 1:25 PM. The moon’s opposition with Pluto in Capricorn heightens awareness about the directional flow of power and invites us to keep an open heart as we show up for ourselves and make peace with what we can’t yet change or control at 3:12 PM. The moon enters Leo at 7:24 PM, and we’re in the mood to demonstrate affection and adoration.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

As the moon in Cancer squares off with Mars in Libra, you may encounter some heightened tension in your interpersonal relationships. Taking time and space for yourself can help you respond in the way you truly want to, when you’re ready.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might find a sense of comfort and a way to self-soothe by rearranging your living space to better reflect your current mood or aesthetic as the moon slides into Leo. Whether you’re adding a new piece or pairing different items that were displayed separately, consider trying one change that allows you to express yourself and let your space shine in a new light! Experimenting in front of mirrors might also bring new realizations.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Conversations stir up your creative juices and inspire you to connect with others in playful ways as the moon swings into Leo.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Power struggles in your partnerships are urging you to reckon with fears and illusions of control as the moon in Cancer faces off with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo and you’re thinking about ways to reinvigorate and dress up your living space.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

With the moon entering your sign, this is a day to showcase your unique personality and talents, dear Leo. Don’t hold back—express yourself freely!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re feeling more private and pensive about how to spend your energy and precious resources as the moon slips into Leo. Take a step back to collect your thoughts and preserve your energy if you feel extra tired from outside interactions.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might feel stretched too thin and pulled in too many directions, especially between your professional and private lives as the Cancer moon faces off with Pluto in Capricorn. Complex tasks and responsibilities could increase the pressure, so be generous with yourself and take occasional breaks to release tension, soften your shoulders, relax your eyes, and get some gentle movement when you need a breather.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Cancer faces off with Pluto in Capricorn today, and you’re able to play with this dynamic energy by allowing yourself to empathize deeply with those that are different than you, while also honing new modes of communicating boundaries meant to unburden you from a mental load. The moon enters Leo and there’s something profoundly beautiful underway that you may or may not begin to share more publicly.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Leo and your curiosity invites you to bring interesting topics to your social circle!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The Cancer moon’s face-off with Pluto in Capricorn encourages you to work through awkward or uncomfortable conversations in your partnerships. The moon’s shift into Leo invites you to let go and think about how you wish to invest in your future or career.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

With the moon entering Leo today, consider reconnecting with friends you might have lost touch with. Small gestures of kindness, appreciation, and affection can significantly enhance the depth of your relationships.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Leo and you’re thinking about aspects of self-care you might have recently been lax about. Consistency can be easier to adopt now.