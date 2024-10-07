Daily Horoscope: October 7, 2024

The flexible sapling, not the study oak, is the tree most likely to survive a windstorm. As Mercury and Jupiter form a harmonious trine under Libra and Jupiter, the stars offer a warning against rigid thinking and encourage flexible perspectives that consider all elements of a story, person, or idea before settling on what you believe. Of course, paired with a challenging square between Mercury and Mars, this is easier said than done. Resist the urge to deliver knee-jerk responses that might inadvertently burn a bridge. You might find that the bridge was your only way forward, and by then, it’ll be too late to fix it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Be wary of the power—and sharpness—of your tongue today, Aries. As satisfying as it might feel to speak your truth without a filter in the moment, it doesn’t take long for this sheen to wear off, revealing the more unsavory consequences beneath its misleading shimmer. The square between Mars and Mercury provides an invaluable opportunity to work on your patience.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus’ ongoing presence within your celestial domain offers a creative boost to the already fortuitous trine between your ruling planet, Venus, and Mars under Scorpio and Cancer, respectively. This celestial alignment appears to be a green light from the cosmos to pursue a romantic or financial endeavor more wholeheartedly. Indeed, the stars seem to be signaling now’s the time to go all in.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

With a trine between Jupiter and Mercury under your sign and Libra and a challenging square between your latter ruling planet and Mars, all celestial signs are pointing toward stretching your adaptability skills. You’ve always been more flexible than most, sometimes even to a fault. But now, this type of mutable mindset is exactly what the cosmos are calling for.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the growing crescent Moon swings through Sagittarius, your emotional focus shifts toward principles and values. This is especially helpful as assertive Mars and communicative Mercury form a tense square under your sign and Libra. Don’t be afraid to give this path a second thought, Cancer. If something’s meant to be, a moment or two to think it over shouldn’t disaffect it.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The ongoing square between your ruling celestial body and Ceres under Libra and Capricorn continues to highlight problem areas in your home life or within your sense of self. Doubts and anxieties are more likely to creep in today, exacerbated by Mars and Mercury’s square under Libra (alongside the Sun) and Cancer. Remember, not everything is always as it seems, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As someone who prides themselves on their ability to think quickly and decisively, a communicative shakeup like the square between Mars and your ruling planet, Mercury, can seem especially arduous. Don’t underestimate your ability to be wrong, Virgo. There’s no shame in realizing you made a mistake, but it does become more problematic when you refuse to acknowledge it.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

What’s more important in this situation: being right or being together? Mercury and Mars’ square under your sign and Cancer heightens sensitivity and our readiness to take offense to what someone has to say. But a nearby trine between Venus and Mars suggests greater passion and connection. Perhaps the closure you need is the willingness to move past this conflict hand-in-hand.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Venus and Mars form a fortuitous trine under your sign and Cancer, which makes for a heavily water-dominated celestial alignment for you, Scorpio. Flexibility, intuition, and emotional sensitivity are all paramount today. Don’t be afraid to lean into your feelings a bit more than usual. As scary as radical vulnerability might feel, the reward will be well worth it.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With a waxing crescent Moon flying under your sign and a trine between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Mercury, all celestial signs point to prosperity and advancement. This lunar phase typically promotes more planning than action, and in this case, a bit of preparation can go a long way. Take this time to get your ducks in a row before moving forward.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As Saturn retrograde continues its trine with Mars, motivation to tackle difficult challenges persists—even as Mars and Mercury form a tense square nearby. Remember, Capricorn: we don’t always get to see the forest for the trees. Just because you can’t logically explain these events right now doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t one. Be patient with yourself. Perspective takes time to develop.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The ego-driven Sun’s coinciding squares with nurturing Ceres and assertive Mars bring an interesting element of spiteful rebellion to the ongoing sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, and Neptune retrograde. What’s the point in identifying problems if you won’t take action to fix them, Aquarius? Digging your heels in might feel good, but it won’t make this conflict go away.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde’s ongoing sextile with Uranus retrograde becomes more susceptible to communicative breakdowns as the Sun forms two squares with Mars and Ceres under Cancer and Capricorn. No one is asking you to be a martyr, so why take up that mantle unnecessarily? Don’t deny yourself the right to feel comfortable and secure, Pisces. You certainly deserve that kind of stability, too.

