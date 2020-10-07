Daily Horoscope: October 8, 2020

The moon enters water sign Cancer at 11:45 AM, helping us connect with our emotions. Don’t be surprised if you feel a bit moody today; enjoy a delicious meal, and call a friend who understands your sense of humor. While there might be emotional ups and downs, don’t judge yourself harshly for it today—you’re simply figuring out how you feel!

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Cancer. You’re in a private mood, and themes concerning privacy and security are on your mind, and you’re feeling a bit nostalgic, too!

Taurus

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Cancer energy is all about intuition and sensitivity, helping to keep conversations that take place today open and productive.

Gemini

The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth. Cancer energy is all about protection and nurture: What do you need in order to feel safe?

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today! Each zodiac sign is ruled by a heavenly body, and yours is in the moon, so having it in your sign feels very at home. Make time to pamper yourself today! Spend time near water, nurture your intuitive abilities, and enjoy a great meal.

Leo

The moon enters psychic Cancer, boosting your intuitive abilities. You may want to catch up on time alone or get more rest today.

Virgo

The moon enters Cancer and lights up the friendship sector of your chart, making this a great day to network or connect with a group or community that shares your passions.

Libra

The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. You’re feeling popular today, and reflecting on what you want your legacy to be.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. News from abroad may come your way!

Sagittarius

The moon enters emotional water sign Cancer today, finding you reflecting on closure. This is a powerful time to settle a debt, as well as to touch base with partners concerning shared financial obligations.

Capricorn

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and helping you understand your partner’s emotions on a deeper level.

Aquarius

The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, encouraging you to get organized, and to reflect on how you can break bad habits.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! A playful energy flows. It’s a great time to flirt with your crush, make art, and simply have fun!

