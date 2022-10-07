Daily Horoscope: October 8, 2022

The moon is in Pisces today, and it joins whimsical Neptune, also in Pisces, at 12:40 AM, creating an imaginative, dreamy atmosphere. The moon mingles with Pluto in Capricorn at 5:14 AM, helping us tap into our inner power. A new perspective can be gained as the moon opposes Mercury in Virgo at 7:10 AM.

The moon enters fire sign Aries at 11:57 AM, inspiring strength and courage, and people are feeling especially expansive and generous as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries at 3:37 PM. Pluto retrograde in Capricorn ends at 5:56 PM, possibly stirring up intense emotions: We could be coming to terms with our feelings or fears about the unknown, and experiencing a great transformation that challenges us to release the past.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon and Neptune meet in Pisces, which can find you in an especially dreamy mood, but the moon enters your sign later today, and you’re ready to take on the world! Pluto retrograde in Capricorn comes to an end and you may be reaching a pivotal turning point in your career or life in the public eye.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Catch up on rest and quality time alone as the moon enters Aries. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an expansive, imaginative atmosphere. It’s a powerful time to explore your spirituality! Pluto ends its retrograde in fellow earth sign Capricorn, and you’re in the process of gaining a new understanding about the world.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Pisces opposes your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Virgo, which can find you focused on the balance between your public and personal lives. You’re especially focused on your social life as the moon enters Aries. Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn, and you’re eager to resolve a debt or release the past.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you and a partner connecting on a deep level. Your relationships could be undergoing a profound transformation as Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn. Your focus can also turn to your career as the moon enters Aries.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, bringing an adventurous mood, and particularly exciting opportunities arise as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries. Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn, too, which may find you rethinking your daily routine or adjusting your habits. You could be ready to make a big change to your everyday life.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Pisces opposes your ruling planet Mercury, currently in your sign, finding you and a partner having an important discussion. Shared finances or resources within relationships can be a focus as the moon enters Aries. Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn, creating a hugely passionate atmosphere!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your focus turns to relationships as the moon enters Aries today, and the mood is particularly warm and expansive as the moon meets lucky Jupiter in Aries. An important change could take place in your home and family life as Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon and Neptune meet in Pisces, inspiring a dreamy, romantic, and creative atmosphere! Your focus turns to your daily routine and responsibilities as the moon enters Aries. Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn, which could find you having a profound realization.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! An uplifting, fun energy flows as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries. Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn, bringing an important realization about what wealth and security mean to you.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your focus turns to your home and family today as the moon enters Aries, and good luck arrives in your personal life as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries. Pluto ends its retrograde in your sign, Capricorn, which can find you in the midst of a great personal transformation!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Big, exciting conversations can take place today as the moon enters Aries and meets lucky Jupiter, also in Aries. Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn, which could find you having intense dreams at night or making profound discoveries about yourself as you meditate or journal.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The day opens with the moon in your sign, Pisces, meeting your ruling planet Neptune, which is also in your zodiac sign, finding you reconnecting with yourself in a deep and profound way. The moon enters Aries and meets your other ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, perhaps bringing luck to your wealth, security, or sense of abundance. A transformative discussion can take place as Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn.