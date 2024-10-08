Daily Horoscope: October 8, 2024

As the harmonious trine between Mercury and Jupiter under Gemini and Cancer continues to reward flexible thinking and adaptable perspectives, the waxing crescent Moon passes through a fleeting opposition with Jupiter under Sagittarius. This growing lunar phase typically promotes planning and preparation. But within the context of its standoff with the gas giant, the stars seem to suggest that the way forward will require us to dismantle even the sturdiest preconceived notions in our mind. Indeed, this road ahead might not be the one we expected, but nevertheless, it’s the one we’re on.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As your ruling planet, Mars, creeps closer toward two corresponding squares with the Sun and Chiron retrograde under Libra and your sign, the chances of spiteful or unproductive behavior within close relationships increase. Remember, Aries: adding to someone else’s pain doesn’t take away your own. Indeed, the stars suggest you work on placating the hurt instead of perpetuating it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Mars’ trine under Scorpio and Cancer continues to strengthen as your ruling planet inches closer toward an opposition with Uranus retrograde. This celestial standoff is still days away, so now is a good time to solidify matters of the heart and wallet before Uranus invites chaos in the front door. Look for stability before the stress starts, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Jupiter’s trine continues to encourage flexibility and openness, and these traits will become all the more useful as the waxing crescent Moon passes through a brief opposition with Jupiter under Sagittarius and your sign. This standoff promises to highlight stickier mental hang-ups. You might think that you’ve loosened your grip on old ideas and beliefs, but the stars suggest otherwise.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

With fiery Mars flying through your sign and a brief but potent standoff between the waxing crescent Moon and Jupiter today, emotions might start to run especially hot. Try not to let your sensitivity get the best of you, Cancer. Things are rarely meant to be as personal as they often seem from our perspective. Try to empathize before you villainize.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body and a waxing crescent Moon form a flirtatious sextile under Libra and Sagittarius, respectively. Sextiles aren’t the most active celestial aspect, but they certainly have their place within one’s astrological forecast. Take this time to get your ducks in a row, Leo. Coming up with a game plan before you act is a wise choice.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Jupiter’s ongoing trine under Libra and Gemini is a celestial push toward optimism and away from overly skeptical thinking. Yes, there are certainly bad actors in the world. But the more you start looking for these problems, the likelier you’ll find them. The stars suggest it’s time to start enjoying the journey without constantly searching for a trapdoor.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Overly investing in someone or something else won’t necessarily cause the same reaction back to you, Libra. A square between Mars and Mercury under Cancer and Libra offers a pragmatic warning to the trine between your ruling planet, Venus, and Mars. Diving headfirst into a new relationship or financial endeavor can be tempting and exciting, but it’s not always wise.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The ongoing trine between Venus and Mars under your sign and Cancer continues to keep emotional sensitivity high today. While this would typically be a helpful alignment, the stars offer a small caveat in the form of a sextile between Neptune retrograde and your ruling retrograde planet, Pluto. Just because a feeling is strong doesn’t necessarily make it accurate, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The fleeting and powerful opposition between the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet, Jupiter, under your sign and Gemini, respectively, is by far the most pervasive alignment in your forecast today. This standoff suggests old ideas are about to be shaken up or dismantled completely. Paired with a trine between Mercury and Jupiter, the shake-up promises to be beneficial.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The waxing crescent Moon passes through a challenging square with your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, today, bringing emotional impasses to the forefront of your consciousness. Rest assured, Capricorn, these problems will continue to rear their heads until you take the time to address them completely. Putting a band-aid over the issue is only a temporary fix, not a permanent solution.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus flying under Taurus, a square between the Sun and Mars, and a trine between the Sun and Jupiter all seem to point to a potential setback or road bump. As annoying as these “failures” might be, you mustn’t underestimate their ability to teach you as much—if not more—than their positive counterparts. Sometimes, our most useful life lessons are also the most unpleasant.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your sign continues to move closer to great change as Neptune retrograde flies in sextile with Uranus and Pluto retrogrades. Pluto will return direct in the next several days, shifting this transformative energy outward. Now would be a good time to reacquaint yourself with your internal beliefs and values to navigate this attention shift confidently and efficiently.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.