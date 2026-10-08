Daily Horoscope: October 8, 2026

Consider today a pause before a big weekend. Mars is squaring Venus on its way to a Saturday peak, so patience could run short in love and money. Count to ten before snapping at someone you love. Luckily, the Moon in Virgo keeps everyone practical, stargazer. Pluto’s long square to Mercury ends today too, so obsessive thoughts finally lose their hold. Saturn’s opposition to the Sun is almost done as well, and its tough lessons are sinking in. Meanwhile, Saturday’s New Moon in Libra is on the horizon, inviting fresh beginnings with the people closest to you. Wrap up what you can tonight and turn in early. The weekend has plans for you.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Restlessness has you craving something new and wanting it yesterday. Mars squares Venus, turning every passing whim into an emergency, Aries. With Venus retrograde, regret could follow a snap decision. Saturn is slowly building a trine with Mars, so your self-control is stronger today. Give any big impulse a day to settle. If it still feels right tomorrow, go for it guilt-free.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A pang of jealousy might catch you off guard when someone you love gets cozy with a new friend. Mars and Pluto are both squaring Venus, bringing out a possessive side that’s hard to shake, Taurus. Venus is retrograde, so old insecurities may resurface too. Take a breath before reacting. Their new connection takes nothing away from what you two have built.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Information has been pouring into your head nonstop lately, and it’s starting to overheat. Pluto’s square to Mercury finally wraps up today, Gemini, letting your mind off the hook. With the Moon in Virgo at odds with your sign, your brain is begging for a break. Log off for an evening and let your thoughts wander. Boredom is where your best ideas come from.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Every keepsake in your drawers tells a story, and you can’t bear to toss a single one. The Moon in Virgo makes this a great day to sort through the sentimental stuff, Cancer. A New Moon in Libra arrives this weekend too, and it’s perfect for fresh starts. Keep the treasures that make you smile. Let the rest go with love.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Inspiration has been playing hard to get lately, and it’s driving you nuts. Saturn’s long opposition to the Sun is nearly over, Leo, lifting a weight off your shoulders. The Sun is gearing up for a New Moon in Libra this weekend, which sets up a creative comeback. Start jotting down ideas now. Your next passion project is closer than you think.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Hold off on writing anyone off just yet. That person you sized up in about four seconds might surprise you. Pluto’s square to Mercury ends today, clearing away the suspicion that colored your first impression, Virgo. With the Moon in your sign, your intuition is spot on, and it’s saying give them another shot. A second look could turn up your new favorite person.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Birthday season suits you, Libra, and the best part is still coming. Saturday brings a New Moon in your sign, basically a personal New Year. Mars squares Venus, so you’ll want to overhaul everything at once. Venus is retrograde, though, asking what you loved about the past year before you rewrite it. Write those wins down first. They’ll guide the wish list.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Control freak is a harsh label, but you’ve been flirting with it lately. Pluto’s opposition to Mars is finally fading, and so is the need to steer every outcome, Scorpio. Pluto is retrograde too, asking what you’re actually afraid of losing. Loosen your hold on one situation. Step back and watch. It might work out better without your fingerprints all over it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The word “forever” still makes you a little twitchy. Someone special might ask you to commit to something big, like a lease or a label. Mars squares Venus, so your freedom-loving side and your affectionate side will argue about it, Sagittarius. Take your time with the answer. Saturday’s New Moon in Libra will help you weigh both. Commitment can be its own adventure.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Ninety-five percent finished counts as finished in most people’s book, just not yours. Saturn’s opposition to the Sun is nearly over, easing the pressure to make everything flawless, Capricorn. Saturn is also warming up to a trine with Mars, eager for your next challenge. Perfect was never the assignment anyway. Send it off. Your fans will love it as is.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Plot twist: the rebel is having second thoughts. Whatever bold move you made this week, the adrenaline is wearing off, and doubt is sneaking in. Uranus’s sextile with Mars is past its peak, Aquarius, but its sextile with Saturn helps you build something lasting out of the leap. With Uranus retrograde, take a minute to process how it felt. Future you is impressed.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Red flags have a way of looking like carnival lights to you. Pretty, sure, but they’re still warnings. Neptune is retrograde, showing you who someone is once the charm wears off, Pisces. Its trine with Mars is fading, but there’s enough courage left to trust what you see. Believe them the first time. Save your tenderness for someone who matches it.

Pisces monthly horoscope