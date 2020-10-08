Daily Horoscope: October 9, 2020

The moon in Cancer mingles with Venus at 2:16 AM and Uranus at 6:14 AM, inspiring a playful, experimental atmosphere. Easy energy flows around communication as the moon connects with Mercury at 9:03 AM. Mars retrograde clashes with Pluto at 9:19 AM: Frustrations come up, but this isn’t the first time we’ve dealt with these set backs. Power struggles, control issues, and short tempers are all in the mix today. An argument may lead to a breakup. The moon clashes with the sun at 8:39 PM, and we see it’s time to change course. The moon opposes Jupiter at 11:17 PM and connects with Neptune at 11:44 PM, inspiring us to be expansive in how we approach things moving forward.

All times ET.

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, and tempers are short today. You’re especially focused on your career at this time, and feel a tremendous amount of pressure to reach your goals. The moon in Cancer encourages you to eat, sleep, and approach things cautiously.

Taurus

Action planet Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, making for short tempers today. Watch out for manipulators. Be practical in your decision making; now isn’t the time to take a risk. The moon in Cancer encourages you to ask questions.

Gemini

Power struggles take place in your social life today as Mars clashes with Pluto. The moon in Cancer encourages you to get clear on your boundaries today, especially concerning finances and spending.

Cancer

Mars clashes with power planet Pluto today and control issues come up, especially when it comes to your career and partnerships. Tempers are short and arguments may have a hard time coming to a place of repair. The moon is in your sign, encouraging you to stay present with yourself and your emotions.

Leo

Warrior planet Mars fights with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, today, and tempers are short. A sudden change in plans may take place. The moon in Cancer asks you to get some rest.

Virgo

Fiery Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, and struggles over cash, love, and creativity take place. Tempers are short. Watch out for manipulators. The moon in Cancer reminds you that things won’t always be this way.

Libra

Power struggles pop up in your relationships as fiery Mars clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. An argument may be the last straw today. The moon in Cancer also finds you reflecting on your long-terms career goals.

Scorpio

Your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, clash with each other today, making for an intense atmosphere. Watch out for arguments and short tempers. Tough choices are made. The moon in Cancer encourages you to look at the big picture.

Sagittarius

Control issues come up as Mars clashes with Pluto, especially when it comes to money and your love life. An argument may find you giving up on a situation. The moon in Cancer encourages you to reflect on the give-and-take in your relationships.

Capricorn

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer, encouraging you to think about things from your partner’s perspective—but doing so may be difficult; tempers are short and frustration bubbles up at home as Mars clashes with Pluto.

Aquarius

Fiery Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, finding you having some frustrating arguments. Do your best to stay grounded and not get overwhelmed by “what ifs.” The moon in Cancer encourages you to trust your intuition. A supportive daily routine is a wonderful thing to consider building at this time.

Pisces

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer inspires a flirtatious energy, but arguments about money and your social life may be distracting and discouraging today as Mars clashes with Pluto. Think long-term, Pisces. Today isn’t about quick fixes, even though tempers are short.

