Daily Horoscope: October 9, 2022

Opposing needs are highlighted as the moon in Aries opposes Venus in Libra at 10:20 AM, but as the full moon in Aries arrives at 4:55 PM, straightforward discussions could lead to great collaborations. The moon makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn, currently in Aquarius, at 8:48 PM, boding well for setting boundaries and discussing plans.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The full moon in your sign takes place today, dear Aries! This is a powerful and decisive time: You could be making an important decision about where you stand in your relationships. A powerful release may take place. You might be releasing an old way of relating to others. It’s a pivotal moment in your partnerships!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Aries opposes your ruling planet Venus, currently in Libra, calling you to carve out more time for yourself. The full moon in Aries can find you feeling restless, but one of the best ways to work this energy is to catch up on rest, relax, and take a break from your everyday duties.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The full moon in Aries might stir up drama and excitement in your social life today, dear Gemini! You could be exiting a social circle or connecting with new friends. An old wish you’ve had may be coming true… or you might find that it’s no longer your dream, and a new vision has arrived!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Today’s full moon in Aries illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in the public eye. Reward and recognition could come your way! A great achievement or a new goal may enter your life.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Today’s full moon in fellow fire sign Aries can find you having a deep and meaningful conversation. Your perspective on the world is shifting and a breakthrough in understanding may take place. Information could come to light, or a discussion can finally be resolved.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

There’s a full moon in Aries today, which can find you settling a debt or resolving a lingering issue. Aries is a fire sign that symbolizes independence and courage, and you could feel ready to cut ties with a situation that’s no longer serving you.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Today’s full moon in Aries may bring a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life. You and a partner could confront an issue at this time… and perhaps reach a brilliant compromise!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Today’s full moon in Aries can find you reworking your schedule. Whether you’re kicking an old habit or simply rearranging your routine, your day-to-day life is undergoing a shift at this time!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Today’s full moon in fellow fire sign Aries lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! You could be wrapping up an art project or a climax may take place in your love life. You’re letting go of a crush or diving deeper into an intimate connection with a partner.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The full moon in Aries lights up the home and family sector of your chart, finding you connecting with the past in some significant way. This can be a powerful moment for emotional release. Shifts in your living situation may take place; perhaps you’re donating items you no longer need or addressing an issue with a housemate.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Today’s full moon in Aries can bring a climax to a conversation that’s been building. Information may come to light. In your everyday life, shifts in your neighborhood or commute could be taking place.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

There’s a full moon in fire sign Aries today, revving up the sector of your chart that rules security and finances. A powerful shift in these themes can arrive as you explore new approaches to budgeting and building your wealth!