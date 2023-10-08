Daily Horoscope: October 9, 2023

Our vitality is awoken and more accessible as the moon in Leo mingles with the sun in Libra at 3:07 AM. We’re encouraged to stay true to ourselves in the face of conflict and in moments of wanting to make progress as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus at 4:36 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Spontaneity could bring spur-of-the-moment changes and unexpected needs as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Be mindful of impulsive spending!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might be feeling curious and experimental as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Give yourself some time to let down your hair and meditate on what’s unfolding in the moment.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your cup is refilled when you give into imagination and let your mind run wild and free as the moon in Leo connects with the sun in Libra!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus and you’re focused on finding ways to close the gap between your aspirations and your financial or physical resources. Time to get creative!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your mind is running on a loop about how to get from point A to point B, and you can come up with some brilliant ideas as the moon in your sign connects with the sun in Libra. You might feel rushed or frazzled about a schedule conflict or work deadline, or communication with a boss might feel rocky as the moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Have confidence in your skills, and don’t overthink or second guess your worth!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Leo is supported by the sun in Libra, and you’re finding more value in keeping your dreams close to your heart. Some things are better left in the dark.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Special connections are taking place and you’re feeling seen and appreciated by your social circle as the moon in Leo links up with the sun in your sign, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You’re receiving more attention and recognition from your boss or seniors as the moon in Leo links up with the sun in Libra. Someone might be inviting you to join a new network!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Someone from your social circle might help you see things in a new light as the moon in Leo aligns with the sun in Libra.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

As the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus, you could realize someone in your circle has been quietly picking up a new skill or hobby you appreciate. This can lead you to rethink your upcoming plans or consider a new approach to your free time.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

With the support of a partner, you might feel an itch to further your education or receive insight on how to make it happen—such as the potential for a scholarship or the opportunity to study a subject you’re passionate about—when the moon in Leo sextiles the sun in Libra. There might be a bit of family turbulence when conversations about changes in your domestic arrangements arise as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Frugality with your time, energy, and resources could help you keep your balance in the case of work scheduling conflicts or the arrival of an unexpected bill as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus.