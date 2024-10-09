Daily Horoscope: October 9, 2024

A direct opposition between Mercury in Libra and Eris retrograde in Aries will begin to influence the ongoing trine between the former planet and Jupiter (in Gemini) today, offering a rebellious flair to the overwhelmingly positive celestial aspect. A standoff between Mercury and Eris suggests a challenge ahead regarding one’s personal beliefs and values. Speaking up for others or yourself can often come with its fair share of consequences. But rest assured, stargazer. So does staying silent. The high road is a lonely but rewarding path.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With Mercury and Eris retrograde facing off under Libra and your sign, emotions are bound to run a little high today. Speaking your truth has never been an issue for you. In fact, the opposite is more factual. There is a way to say what’s on your mind without burning everyone around you in the process, Aries. Try a gentler approach.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The ongoing trine between your ruling planet, Venus, and Mars signals prosperity and good fortune within love and finances. Under Scorpio and Cancer, respectively, this water-ruled alignment rewards flexible thinking and trusting your instincts. Following your gut feelings is a good place to start. But once you’re on the journey, keep yourself open to the possibility of pleasant surprises.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The opposition between Mercury and Eris retrograde promises to be particularly difficult for you, someone whose default setting is to go with the flow and not make waves. You have to stand for something sometime, Gemini. What’s the point of keeping the peace on the outside if doing so breeds discontent within you? The stars call for your unabashed truth.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon’s final day through Sagittarius coincides with a waning opposition between your ruling celestial body and Jupiter in Gemini. It’s time to stop clinging to principles in theory and start applying them to real life, Cancer. As the Moon inches closer toward Capricorn, opportunities will arise to put your money, energy, and time where your mouth is.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s ongoing square with Ceres under Libra and Capricorn is, unfortunately, serving as a bit of a celestial buzzkill to your usual jovial spirit. As fun as it is to be seen as the person who does everything effortlessly, this model simply isn’t sustainable—not for you or anyone else. It’s time to realistically address your overflowing plate, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As Mercury and Eris retrograde standoff under Libra and Aries, the urge to prove you’re right will feel stronger than ever. While this can be a necessary point to make, the stars urge you to take a second look. Oppositions require balance, and diving headfirst into a round of “I told you so’s” might not be the most effective way to achieve equilibrium.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Mars continue their harmonious trine under Scorpio and Cancer, offering their water-dominated influence to your sign, currently housing the Sun, Makemake, and Mercury. As Mercury faces off with Eris retrograde, you might find you’ll have to fight for the rewards promised by the Venus-Mars trine. You deserve happiness and peace, Libra. Don’t be afraid to accept it when it’s here.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde continues its long-held sextile with Neptune retrograde and trine with Uranus retrograde, promising transformations within our sense of self and the world around us. Meanwhile, Venus and Mars’ trine under your sign and Cancer helps keep you afloat amid choppier waters. When the ground feels wobbly and unstable, connecting with your community can help stabilize and strengthen.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter continues its trine with Mercury and sextile with Chiron and Eris retrograde today, indicating an opportunity to use your past experience for the betterment of yourself or others. Things are rarely as novel as they seem, Sagittarius. If you were to remove the minutiae of this specific situation, you’d likely find that you’ve actually seen this obstacle before.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

An ongoing square between Ceres in your sign and the Sun under Libra causes feelings of inadequacy, burnout, and unfulfillment to persist. The stars urge you to stop waiting for the perfect time to make changes in your life, and just make them. Indeed, there will always be a million reasons not to do something. Being busy is an excuse that never leaves.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, is locked in a favorable but largely unproductive sextile with Neptune retrograde. This alignment heightens the risk of misleading ourselves about other people or situations out of convenience or wishful thinking. Fortunately, the introspective direction of these retrograde planets helps shift focus inward, helping you navigate this minefield of potential misguidance more deftly.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, forms a brief but challenging square with a waxing crescent Moon under your sign and Sagittarius, respectively. Just because we see the way forward doesn’t always make it easier to start down the path. Give yourself grace as you acclimate to these new conditions, Pisces. You’re allowed to feel nervous. But you still have to make a move.

