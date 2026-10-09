Daily Horoscope: October 9, 2026

The workweek is limping toward the finish line, and the sky is in a social mood. The Moon spends today in Libra, the last stop before tomorrow’s New Moon in the same sign, so harmony and great friends top everyone’s priorities. An opposition to Neptune might leave motivation scarce, stargazer, but trines to Pluto and Uranus and a sextile to Mars bring happy surprises and flirty energy. Mars and Venus are one day from their peak square, though, so wants and affections may not line up. Venus is still close to Mercury, keeping sweet words in circulation. Enjoy the people who make you laugh and save the drama for later.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Friendly competition is an oxymoron in your world. Game night or a casual bet with friends could bring out the beast this weekend. The Moon sextiles Mars, pumping up your fun, flirty side, Aries. Mars squares Venus, though, so trash talk could bruise a feeling or two. Play hard, then be the first to high-five the other team. Champions with grace get invited back.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Worn-in beats brand-new, and you know it better than anyone. That favorite jacket or chair has seen better days, and you’re tempted to replace it. Mars squares Venus, making you impatient for an upgrade, Taurus. With Venus retrograde, though, the smarter move is restoring an old favorite. Ask around for a good repair spot. Some things only get better with age.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Matchmaker mode, activated. You’ve got two friends who’d be perfect together, and they’ve never met. The Libra Moon trines Uranus in your sign, making a spontaneous setup feel effortless, Gemini. Venus is still lingering near Mercury, so your introduction will be extra charming. Invite them both out this weekend. Worst case, everyone has fun. Best case, you’re officiating their wedding someday.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Forgiveness comes easy to you, but you never quite forget. Today brings the dark Moon right before a New Moon, the perfect moment to set an old hurt down, Cancer. A trine to Pluto helps you feel it fully, then let it go. Once the Moon sextiles Mars, you’ll have energy for something fun. Travel light into the weekend.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Sweatpants have had a long enough run. Saturn’s tough opposition to the Sun is almost over, Leo, and you survived it with your sparkle intact. The Libra Moon sextiles your sign, and the Sun meets it tomorrow for a New Moon, so beauty and good company are calling. Dress up for absolutely no reason this weekend. Let the world enjoy the view.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A two-page weekend to-do list is ambitious, even for you. Today’s dark Moon in Libra, right before tomorrow’s New Moon, is all about balance and rest, Virgo. Venus is still cozy with Mercury, so trade a few chores for something sweet, like a long walk with someone you love. Write “nap” on the list if that helps. You’ll still get to cross it off.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Friends-to-lovers is a trope for a reason. Someone you’ve known forever might catch your eye in a whole new way. With the Moon in your sign sextiling Mars, chemistry is in the air, Libra. Mars squares Venus, so it may feel confusing, and Venus retrograde has you seeing old dynamics differently. Enjoy the sparks tonight. Tomorrow’s New Moon helps you decide what’s next.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Somewhere between the candlelight and the moody playlist lies your ideal Friday night. The Moon trines Pluto, inviting you to turn inward and feel everything, Scorpio. With Pluto retrograde, transformation happens from the inside out. It’s also the dark Moon before tomorrow’s New Moon, perfect for shedding an old skin. Cancel any plans that drain you. You’ll come out the other side glowing.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Every great friendship has at least one conversation about the meaning of life. This weekend could bring yours. The Libra Moon sextiles your sign, surrounding you with your favorite people, Sagittarius. A trine to Uranus sparks wild, mind-bending ideas, so expect tonight’s talk to run late. Say the weird thought out loud. Jupiter is off duty today, but your inner philosopher never clocks out.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

One more email has a sneaky way of turning into three more hours. The Libra Moon squares your sign, pitting weekend plans against work, Capricorn. A late Moon-Saturn opposition may stir up guilt about stepping away. Saturn’s showdown with the Sun ends this weekend, though, and a growing trine with Mars means Monday-you will be unstoppable. Close the laptop. The inbox survives without you.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

No itinerary, no problem. The Moon trines Uranus from Libra, a fellow air sign, practically daring you to wander somewhere new this weekend, Aquarius. Retrograde Uranus craves freedom on your own terms, and its sextile with Saturn keeps you from getting too lost. Hop on a train or into the car and pick a direction. The best stories start without a plan.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Walk into any party this weekend, and the whole crowd’s mood might follow you home. The Moon opposes Neptune, turning your empath powers up, Pisces. Neptune is retrograde, making it harder to tell whose feelings are whose. The fading Neptune-Mars trine helps you leave early without apologizing. Check in with yourself before and after. A little distance lets your own feelings breathe.

Pisces monthly horoscope