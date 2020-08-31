Daily Horoscope: September 1, 2020

The moon in Aquarius connects with Mars at 12:56 AM, bringing a boost in energy before entering dreamy water sign Pisces at 5:43 AM. Communication planet Mercury makes a harmonious connection with power planet Pluto at 5:28 AM, and we’re easily accessing information that was previously hidden. Secrets are shared, communication breakthroughs take place, and patterns are changed.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Pisces, bringing you a boost in intuitive abilities. Important conversations take place in your career as Mercury connects with Pluto, finding you connecting with VIPs and being given access to protected information. This is a powerful time for you to connect with the public.

Taurus

The moon enters water sign Pisces, finding you focused on your social life. Powerful news is shared as Mercury makes a harmonious connection with Pluto. Your perspective is expanding, and things are making so much more sense now that you’re getting insider information.

Gemini

Your attention turns to your career as the moon enters creative water sign Pisces. Deep emotional processing also takes place today as your ruling planet Mercury mingles with Pluto, revealing important information.

Cancer

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, finding you eager to break out of your routine and explore new places, people, and ideas. Revealing conversations about your relationships take place as Mercury connects with Pluto.

Leo

You’re reflecting on endings and new beginnings as the moon enters emotional water sign Pisces. Powerful conversations concerning cash and career take place as Mercury and Pluto connect!

Virgo

Your attention is on your relationships as the moon enters water sign Pisces: It’s a wonderful time to learn more about your partner’s perspectives, especially as your ruling planet Mercury connects with Pluto, revealing important information.

Libra

The moon enters creative water sign Pisces, helping you tackle your to-do list. It’s a powerful day for communication as Mercury mingles with the planet of hidden things, Pluto, revealing important information.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—fun! The communicative energy is juicy today as messenger planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Pluto, and secrets are shared.

Sagittarius

You’re in a sentimental mood as the moon enters Pisces and issues concerning your home and family life come to the fore. Mercury makes a harmonious connection with Pluto, bringing a rare career opportunity and boding well for your finances.

Capricorn

The moon enters Pisces, encouraging open communication—just in time for messenger planet Mercury to make a powerful connection with transformative Pluto, bringing important information and perspectives.

Aquarius

The moon enters Pisces, finding you reflecting on wealth and abundance. Emotional transformation takes place as communication planet Mercury connects with Pluto, helping you release the past!

Pisces

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces, finding the world on your emotional wavelength. It’s a powerful day for communication in your relationships, and important information is revealed as Mercury mingles with the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

