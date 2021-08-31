Daily Horoscope: September 1, 2021

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer at 1:26 AM, encouraging us to get in touch with our emotions. The moon clashes with messenger planet Mercury at 7:46 AM, sparking important conversations. We’re feeling confident as the moon connects with the sun at 8:52 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus is on your home and family today as the moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer. Important conversations about your personal life and relationships take place as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Taurus

The moon enters intuitive water sign Cancer today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. The moon clashes with messenger planet Mercury, perhaps bringing some interesting information!

Gemini

Your focus turns to money as the moon enters Cancer today. The moon clashes with your ruling planet Mercury, kicking up important conversations about security, privacy, and boundaries.

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer! The world is on your emotional wavelength, and communication flows easily as the moon makes a helpful connection with the sun.

Leo

The moon enters Cancer today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. An easy energy flows around exploring your emotions and releasing the past as the moon connects with your astrological ruler, the sun.

Virgo

The moon enters water sign Cancer today, finding you reflecting on your wishes for the future. An easy energy flows around networking and sharing ideas as the moon connects with the sun, which is currently in your sign.

Libra

Your focus turns to your career today as the moon enters water sign Cancer. Important decisions are made as the moon clashes with messenger Mercury, and your intuition gets a boost as the moon mingles with the sun.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, bringing exciting opportunities your way, especially as it connects with the sun, inspiring confidence and clarity!

Sagittarius

You’re focused on finances today as the moon enters Cancer, especially when it comes to issues like debt or taxes. The moon connects with the sun, inspiring a productive atmosphere.

Capricorn

Your focus turns to your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Cancer. Important conversations take place as the moon clashes with Mercury, and an easy energy flows around your connections as the moon mingles with the sun.

Aquarius

The moon enters Cancer today, encouraging you to reflect on your daily routine. It’s a great time to kick a bad habit or organize your to-do list!

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring creativity and romance! Important questions are asked as the moon clashes with Mercury, and an easy energy flows around connecting with your partner as the moon connects with the sun.

