Daily Horoscope: September 1, 2022

The moon in Scorpio takes us to transformative emotional depths. Action planet Mars connects with optimistic Jupiter at 7:51 AM, encouraging self-confidence and an ability to move forward with hope. The moon faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 11:05 PM, stirring up unexpected feelings and a longing for freedom.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in an intimate sector of your chart makes you sensitive to others’ needs. Your planetary ruler Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, giving you faith in yourself. You have access to a heroic strength to express how you can provide for others, and yourself as well.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

You are sensitive to the hidden emotional world of others as the moon moves through your chart’s relationships sector. A need for space and spontaneity is revealed as the moon faces off with Uranus. You don’t want to be weighed down with negativity now.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You’re feeling productive as the moon moves through your chart’s house of work and routine, putting you in a flow state. The moon faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, which could have you changing plans on a whim. Mars in Gemini connects with Jupiter, putting the power in your hands as you make your dreams happen.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You’re feeling sentimental toward those you love as the moon moves through fellow water sign Scorpio. The moon faces off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, and you can be interested in those lingering outside of your inner circle. Mars connects with Jupiter, helping you see your part in the bigger picture.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You are sensitive to what larger groups of people think of you as the moon moves through a public sector of your chart. How you come across online, or at a party, is on your mind. The moon faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, and strange things happen. Mars connects with Jupiter, bringing you a goal-oriented confidence and determination.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You’re quite busy as the moon moves through your chart’s house of commuting and conversations. The moon faces off with Uranus, and you’re expressing cutting edge ideas that the world might not be ready to hear. Moral support and funding is accessible as Mars connects with generous Jupiter.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You’re taking inventory as the moon moves through your chart’s house of personal resources. Some unexpected bills are being taken care of as the moon faces off with Uranus. Mars connects with Jupiter, and you find inspiration from your friends. They fuel your spirits and make your journeys possible.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in your sign makes you more sensitive to your body and inner world. As the moon faces off with Uranus, you might need to re-adjust your expectations—other people can be unpredictable. Your planetary ruler Mars connects with Jupiter, the planet of hope, giving you faith that the daily efforts you put in will pay off on a greater scale.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

With the moon in mysterious Scorpio, you might be ready to put your phone on airplane mode and find some quiet for yourself. Mars connects with your planetary ruler Jupiter, encouraging you to give your partners the space and optimistic support that they need in order to do whatever they feel they need to do.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You’re feeling goal-oriented as the moon moves through your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. The moon faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, and you’re seeing how new passions have developed. Mars connects with Jupiter, finding you eagerly agreeing to help others and take on tasks.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

You’re feeling a pull toward your home and family life as the moon in Scorpio moves through a restful, private sector of your chart. The moon faces off with Uranus, and you’re seeing some results of your adventurousness. Mars connects with Jupiter, bringing you the confidence to take risks and place bets.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You’re finding spiritual and philosophical depth as the moon moves through fellow water sign Scorpio. You’re expressing eccentric and esoteric ideas as the moon faces off with Uranus. Mars connects with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, encouraging you to phone a friend for help.