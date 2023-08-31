Daily Horoscope: September 1, 2023

The moon in Pisces meets Neptune in Pisces at 4:13 AM, bringing a romantic and creative atmosphere. The moon aligns with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:36 AM, inspiring transformation: Change can be scary, but the moon enters Aries at 9:25 AM, boosting bravery. The moon opposes Mars in Libra at 2:50 PM, which could find us addressing a problem head-on.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for September!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your imagination may be especially creative today as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters your sign, too, encouraging you to connect with your emotions! The moon opposes your ruling planet Mars, now in Libra, which could find you confronting an issue with a partner head-on.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to slow down and rest, but you may feel pressured to work as the moon opposes Mars in Libra. Perhaps it’s time to delegate a job to someone else or rethink your schedule.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You might feel especially glamorous as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces. You could be dazzling an audience! The moon enters Aries later on, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart: Drama and excitement may arise as the moon opposes Mars in Libra!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Pisces mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you connecting with a partner on a deep, intellectual level. The moon enters Aries, bringing your focus to your career, and you could be letting go of an old way of approaching things as the moon opposes Mars in Libra.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring excitement and adventure! A new opportunity may arise. An exciting discussion can be explored as the moon opposes Mars in Libra. Decisive action could be taken.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon meets Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a whimsically romantic atmosphere! Financial matters can also be addressed as the moon enters Aries. You might be letting go of the past in some significant way.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Aries today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, encouraging communication and collaboration. However, you might also feel ready to cut ties with someone as the moon opposes Mars in your sign, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Pisces mingles with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring deep discussions. Hidden information may be revealed. A love connection or creative pursuit can leave you transformed. The moon enters Aries, too, finding you reflecting on your wellness routine and schedule in general.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring passion, romance, and creativity! The moon opposes Mars in Libra, stirring up drama and excitement in your social life.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Pisces connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, inspiring deep conversations. Hidden, meaningful information could be revealed. Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Aries.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Aries today, encouraging communication, and the moon opposes Mars in Libra, which can inspire confidence in addressing issues head-on—or perhaps find people feeling impatient!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, inspiring you creatively. Your everyday routine can feel a little more whimsical than usual. The moon enters Aries, bringing your focus to finances.