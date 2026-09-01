Daily Horoscope: September 1, 2026

The first of September arrives with some weight already on it. Mars squares Saturn exactly this morning, and Moon square Pluto is active through midday — a confrontational opening that doesn’t wait for anyone to get ready. What’s notable, though, is that Mercury sextiles Mars at exactly the same time, and stargazer, that’s the key: the way through the pressure today isn’t to push harder alone, but to talk it through and let the conversation do some of the work. The afternoon clears. By evening, the Sun trines the Moon and the emotional weight lifts considerably. The Moon moves into Taurus before the day closes. Hard opening, better ending. Follow the arc.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

It was always going to be a tough morning — Mars square Saturn goes exact at dawn, peak pressure, and you’ll feel it before you’ve had a chance to warm up. Mercury sextiling Mars at the same time is the thing to lean into, Aries. Think out loud with someone today. The answer to what’s been blocking you is in the conversation.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The emotional weather this week has been more demanding than you’d prefer — today it begins to break. The Venus opposition Moon is on its final day, and tonight the Moon moves into Taurus, the placement that tends to suit you best. No fanfare, Taurus. Just the sense, sometime this evening, that the air changed. You’ll know it when you feel it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You know the difference between having an idea and having an idea with actual engine behind it. Mercury sextiles Mars exactly today — that second thing is what’s available right now. Not the brainstorm, not the loop, the actual move. The idea and the follow-through are synchronized, Gemini. Whatever you’ve been circling, today is when you stop circling. Go make the thing happen.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The morning starts heavy — Moon square Pluto is active through midday, and you’ll feel it as an emotional weight that’s harder to set aside than usual. Don’t make permanent decisions based on how you feel in the first half of the day, Cancer. The Sun trines the Moon tonight and the whole emotional temperature changes. Let the morning pass. The evening is better.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

After the week the Sun has had — Uranus pressure, identity tests, a stretch of demanding skies — tonight feels like the exhale. The Sun trines the Moon and ego and emotion are finally in sync. Your natural warmth operates the way it’s supposed to, Leo, with nothing underneath disrupting it. Good night to be around people you like. Let it be easy.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Virgo at your best is when the preparation and the execution happen in the same movement — no wasted motion, no second-guessing the plan you already made. Mercury sextiles Mars exactly today, and that’s what’s on offer: Mercury in your sign at its most precise, backed by Mars’s drive. The plan is solid. The energy is here. Stop refining and start moving, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The relational pressure that’s been pulling at you since the start of the week is clearing — the Venus opposition Moon is on its last day. Today is a good day to notice whether you held your position or adjusted out of habit, Libra. Not to judge it either way. Just to know. That information is going to come back around.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something gets pushed into the open this morning — Moon square Pluto is active through midday, and it forces confrontation before most people are ready. Not you, Scorpio. This is your native terrain. While everyone else finds the morning uncomfortable, you know how to move through that pressure without losing your ground. Stay present. Don’t manage it from a distance. Let it come up.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The day after a big confirmation has its own pitfalls — Jupiter squares the Moon today and the risk is doing too much with the green light, enthusiasm outrunning execution. Pick one thing, Sagittarius. Just one. The traction from the start of the week doesn’t require you to capitalize on all of it at once. Slow is still forward. Trust the pace.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Most signs find today the hardest of the week — Mars square Saturn goes exact this morning, full contact, peak pressure. For you, Capricorn, it’s actually the most honest day. Whatever you decided to take on at the start of the week, you now know exactly what you’re working with. That’s not a disadvantage. This is your terrain. Get into it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The high-frequency week is settling, and Uranus square Sun is waning — which means what’s left of the disruption is more intentional than scattered. You know which of last week’s moves actually held. Today is the day to go somewhere deliberate with that, Aquarius. Less scramble than the peak, more direction. The energy is still there. Use it on something that counts.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Something that’s been hard to put into words is starting to find its language today — not because you’re forcing the translation, but because Mercury building a trine to the Moon means the thinking and the feeling are finally moving in the same direction, Pisces. Let it come up naturally. Don’t edit before it’s out. What arrives unforced is what actually reaches people.

Pisces monthly horoscope