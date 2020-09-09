Daily Horoscope: September 10, 2020

The moon in Gemini clashes with the sun at 5:26 AM and Neptune at 8:17 AM, finding us reconsidering our next moves: We’re confused about which step to take, but slowing down and changing course feels right at this time. Trust your intuition and ask a friend for a second opinion if you’re feeling paranoid or overwhelmed.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in chatty Gemini brings news your way, but you may be feeling sleepy, confused, or not ready to take it all in! Go slow. A change in plans is taking place. Take time to rethink your schedule.

Taurus

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on finances today, Taurus, but you’re confused about your long-term goals. However, you do know you want to have fun today! Treat yourself to something special.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini! Make time to connect with your emotions and to pamper yourself. Confusion concerning your career comes up, but you’re also focused on your home life as you realize a change in your living situation, boundaries, or personal space in general needs to take place.

Cancer

Your intuitive abilities are boosted by the moon in Gemini today, which is helpful as confusion pops up in communications and you realize a big change in your boundaries and availability to others needs to take place.

Leo

The moon in Gemini lights up the friendship sector of your chart today, Leo! But confusion about cash pops up and you realize that a big change needs to take place in how you handle your finances.

Virgo

The moon in Gemini finds you squarely focused on your career, but confusion in your partnerships comes up, and you’re generally feeling like a big change needs to take place in your life. Take some time to rethink your needs.

Libra

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini finds you in a philosophical mood today. You’re feeling confused about your schedule, and you’re ready for a total transformation in your life. Take it slow as you dismantle your present set-up. Dream big, and ask for help as you make these major changes.

Scorpio

The moon in Gemini finds you discussing sensitive issues today. You’re feeling confused about what you really want—which is unusual for you—and you’re wondering about your long-term vision. Sit with your feelings today; changes are taking place and now isn’t the time to rush.

Sagittarius

Your focus is on your relationships today, Sagittarius, but you’re feeling confused about issues in your living situation, and you also understand that a change needs to take place in your career. It’s OK if you don’t figure it all out today!

Capricorn

You’re in a busy mood today as the moon moves through Gemini, but some communication confusion may pop up, and you may also feel compelled to change your long-term plans. Take it slow, Capricorn!

Aquarius

The moon in Gemini finds you in a playful, creative mood today, and romance flows, but issues concerning money also have your attention. Be wise about how you spend your cash, time, and energy.

Pisces

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on issues concerning home and family today, but you’re unsure about what you need in terms of your living situation and what changes could mean for your relationships. Take it slow.

