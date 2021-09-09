Daily Horoscope: September 10, 2021

The moon in air sign Libra meets sweet Venus at 12:48 AM, creating a harmonious and affectionate atmosphere. The moon enters water sign Scorpio at 2:05 AM, finding us exploring deep emotions. We’re setting firm boundaries as the moon clashes with strict Saturn at 2:53 PM. Venus enters Scorpio at 4:39 PM, encouraging creative exploration and deep intimacy.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon and Venus enter mysterious water sign Scorpio today! You’re in an intense mood and a transformative energy flows. You’re especially appreciative of partners who show you how much they are invested in you.

Taurus

The moon and your ruling planet Venus enter your opposite sign Scorpio today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. This is an exciting time to meet someone intriguing or get to know your existing partners on a deeper level.

Gemini

You’re in a busy, productive mood as the moon enters Scorpio, but Venus also enters Scorpio today, inspiring you to bring beauty into your everyday routine.

Cancer

The moon and Venus enter fellow water sign Scorpio today, encouraging you to enjoy yourself! Celebrate, dear Cancer! You’re feeling creative. It’s a fantastic time to flirt.

Leo

You’re focused on home and family as both the moon and Venus enter water sign Scorpio. You’re especially valuing the partners in your life who make you feel at home. You’re in the mood to get cozy!

Virgo

The moon and Venus both enter water sign Scorpio today, activating the communication sector of your chart. At this time, you’re especially appreciative of your partners who make you feel like you can talk about anything!

Libra

Your focus is on money and security today as the moon and your ruling planet Venus both enter water sign Scorpio. This is a lovely time for gift giving and cultivating abundance.

Scorpio

The moon and Venus both enter your sign today, Scorpio, putting the world on your emotional wavelength, and finding you feeling especially charming! It’s a wonderful time to make introductions.

Sagittarius

The moon and Venus both enter mysterious water sign Scorpio today, activating a very private sector of your chart. You’re in the mood for a secret getaway, Sagittarius!

Capricorn

The moon and Venus both enter water sign Scorpio today, finding you focused on your social life. You’re feeling especially attracted to people who share your hobbies and intellectual interests.

Aquarius

The moon and Venus both enter water sign Scorpio today, finding you focused on your career. Some rewards or recognition may come your way. You’re especially appreciative of partners who support you as you stand in the spotlight.

Pisces

A love letter may arrive as the moon and Venus both enter fellow water sign Scorpio. You’re in a philosophical mood, and especially appreciative of the partners in your life who you can talk to about your beliefs and wishes.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.