Daily Horoscope: September 10, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces at 5:36 AM, inspiring a sweet and sentimental atmosphere. Intense feelings may surface as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 8:47 AM. Issues regarding control or power could come to a head. The moon enters Leo at 12:36 PM, inspiring courage and creativity!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! A sweet celebration can take place. Prioritize the things and people you love today, dear Aries.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

An intense discussion could take place as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo later on, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can bode very well for career. You might feel especially glamorous today! The moon enters Leo, too, boosting communication.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Cancer, aligns with Neptune in Pisces and opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which could make it a powerful day to connect with partners. Vulnerability can lead to profound transformation. The moon enters Leo, bringing your focus to finances.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Leo! The moon in your sign encourages you to focus on self care and connect with your feelings. Treat yourself to a spa day. Be honest with yourself about what you want and need. Perhaps tell someone what’s been on your mind! The moon in your sign urges you to be true to yourself.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a whimsical and romantic atmosphere. This is a fantastic time to connect with a lover, and to enjoy friendships of all kinds. You might connect with someone quite inspiring—but make time to rest, too, as the moon enters Leo.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you setting important boundaries between your private and professional lives. The moon enters Leo today, too, and you may be exploring a new hobby.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Cancer opposes your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having an intense discussion. Information may surface. The moon enters Leo today, too, and you’re focused on your career.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, which could find you focused on school work or travel plans. You could be making great progress toward publishing your ideas or sharing big news!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

If a power struggle has been brewing, it may come to a head today as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in your sign, Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, too, which could find you resolving a financial matter.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! This is an exciting time to meet new people and learn more about a partner’s perspective. The moon in Leo can also bode well for collaboration.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which could find you having a profound emotional breakthrough. A great sense of release is found. You can explore a place or idea that fills you with awe. The moon enters Leo, too, and you might be reworking your schedule.