Daily Horoscope: September 10, 2024

The stars offer a helpful boost of celestial motivation today as Mars and Mercury form a favorable sextile under Cancer and Virgo, respectively. Communication will become easier, ideas will clarify, and energy will heighten. With the waxing Moon flying under aspirational Sagittarius, now is a great time to start putting wheels in motion toward our goals—or, at the very least, getting our ducks in a row to do so later on.

Read your horoscope for the week

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars and Mercury form a favorable sextile today, which is a generally positive alignment. But be wary, Aries. When we feel good, it can be tempting to push off communication and connections to another day because we unrightfully assume that this easy feeling will stick around forever. Don’t waste this energy while it’s here. There’s no time like the present.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

An ongoing square between Makemake and Ceres indicates situations may arise that jostle your perception of internal or external environments. This is further bolstered by Uranus retrograde strengthening under your sign. Life becoming unfamiliar isn’t always a bad sign, Taurus. Indeed, these changes seem to be overwhelmingly positive. The discomfort will pass. You just have to hold on in the meantime.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The stars are lining in your favor today, Gemini. Not only is your ruling planet, Mercury, still forming a confidence-boosting sextile with Haumea. But now, Mars is also in the mix, providing some extra fire to accomplish your goals and get what your heart desires. Your biggest obstacle will be not letting your insecurities convince you this lucky streak isn’t well-deserved.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A sextile between the waxing crescent Moon and Makemake promises a valuable opportunity to ground yourself within your internal and external environments. Under the not-quite-half Moon’s glow, prioritize your goals and values. Do they validate each other or clash with one another? Getting these questions out of the way will help avoid mishaps in the future.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun forms a challenging square with Jupiter, it begins its trine formation with Uranus retrograde. This alignment indicates an unexpected lesson or growth opportunity that might threaten your pride. While it might be tempting to sulk and lick your wounds, the stars urge you to seize the chance to become stronger and wiser than you were yesterday.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

In the final days of the opposition between the Sun and Saturn retrograde under your sign and Pisces, Mars and Mercury’s favorable sextile offers some help in the mental and emotional departments. It can be difficult to see the forest for the trees, and today’s celestial alignment offers a broader perspective and greater clarity. Keep your eyes and heart open.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake and Ceres’ square under your sign and Capricorn, respectively, continues to illuminate areas where we’ve let our home life become stressful and disjointed. No matter how hectic the outside world gets, your innermost environment should alleviate the burden, not add to it. The stars indicate you’ve been leaning toward the former. It’s time to make some changes.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Escorting your shadow self into the light is a scary process, Scorpio. You’re not weaker or somehow less prepared than others because you’re feeling trepidation and anxiety. As Pluto and Uranus retrograde’s trine continues, it offers solace in the face of Pluto and Haumea’s square’s doubt and fear. Be kind to yourself. Fear is a natural part of the process.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A square between expansive Jupiter and the ego-driven Sun indicates a high potential for conflict and stress. However, the stars aren’t leaving you totally in the lurch. A waxing crescent Moon flies through your sign today, offering motivation and emotional clarity that will help you tackle whatever challenges you face head-on. You can handle this, Sag. Keep going.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There will always be a million reasons not to do something. What if the “perfect time” you’re looking for further down the road is here right now? As the Sun and Saturn retrograde’s opposition continues, a square between your ruling planet and a waxing crescent Moon suggests you’re dragging your feet in accomplishing your goals. It’s time to start moving, Cap.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Great transformation awaits you, Aquarius. With Uranus retrograde forming a favorable sextile with Neptune retrograde and an even more harmonious trine with Pluto retrograde, all celestial signs point to significant personal growth and expansion. Soak up all this motivational energy while you can, and don’t be afraid to take some bigger chances today. The stars are certainly backing you up.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With Neptune and Uranus retrograde flying in a positive sextile with one another, now is the perfect time to dive deeper into your dreams and lofty goals. These types of aspirations can often appear larger and more daunting the further away we are. The stars encourage you to move a little closer. Chances are, this is more attainable than you think, Pisces.