Daily Horoscope: September 10, 2026

Today’s a big day — three sign changes and a new Moon, which sounds like overkill but actually just means everything is moving at once. Venus moved into Scorpio, so the relational world got more intense and demanding. Mercury moved into Libra, so communication got more diplomatic, more concerned with tone than with getting every detail right. Uranus is stationed retrograde, turning its disruptive energy inward instead of outward. Tonight, a new Moon in Virgo asks what you want to start fresh — Stargazer, three weeks of something pushing back on your plans also wraps up today. A lot of endings. A lot of beginnings. The new Moon is waiting for your answer.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

What’s been pressing on Mars since late August is on its last active day — essentially done. What builds in its place is Mars sextile Moon, exact tomorrow: warm, cooperative, emotionally aligned. That’s not a small upgrade, Aries. The new Moon in Virgo fires tonight and the week closes on an actual reset. Whatever the last three weeks required of you, that chapter is done.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The comfortable version of how Venus has been operating just ended — Venus moves into Scorpio today, trading Libra’s ease for Scorpio’s intensity. Venus in Scorpio isn’t asking what you want and whether you deserve it. It’s demanding the answer. For Taurus, who runs on all-or-nothing anyway, this can work. Just know it won’t feel like last week. Go all the way in.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The quality of thinking changes today — Mercury moves into Libra, trading the whole orientation from getting the details exactly right to getting the connection right. For Gemini, that’s a more natural mode. The social, relational version of Mercury suits you better than the Virgo stretch did. Three aspects are still running on it, Gemini. Use that energy on the conversations that actually count.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

If any sign takes a new Moon personally, it’s Cancer — tonight’s is in Virgo, asking what you want to do differently in your daily life. How you take care of yourself while taking care of everyone else. That’s the one Cancer always skips. This new Moon is calling it out. Set the intention. Mars sextile Moon brings the energy to move on it tomorrow.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The drive behind what Leo is building is strong right now — Mars sextile Sun is four days from exact, and you should be feeling it. Tonight’s new Moon in Virgo is the Sun beginning a fresh cycle. Direct all that energy toward something with craft behind it. What are you actually trying to build? Tonight’s a good time to answer that.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

If your brain feels less insistent about fixing everything today, that’s not a problem — Mercury left Virgo, and the hyper-analytical mode has dialed back. Tonight the new Moon fires in your sign, Virgo, which means you actually get a reset. Not Mercury’s reset. Yours. What do you want to start over? That’s the question the new Moon in your own sign is asking tonight.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Honest answer: the past week prepared you for this. Venus leaving Libra and entering Scorpio is intense, but every day this week asked you to stop managing your relationships and start being honest in them. Venus in Scorpio makes that non-negotiable, Libra. Mercury moved into your sign today — your most natural communication mode, available for exactly the conversations you’re about to need to have.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The relational world just started running on your terms — Venus moved into Scorpio today, and while everyone else adjusts to what that means, Scorpio already knows this mode. Intensity, depth, all-or-nothing desire. Your native language. Pluto trine Mercury is still active, so the penetrating thinking hasn’t gone anywhere. You’ve been watching all week. Now the landscape finally matches how you see things.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve built solid conviction this week about what you’re working toward. Today Uranus stations retrograde — the part of Sagittarius that questions everything turns inward. That’s a different disruption: not what’s wrong with the world, but whether what you’re building actually gets you closer to how you want to live. Tonight’s new Moon asks for the practical version of that answer.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Three weeks of resistance pushing back on your plans — tonight it’s effectively done. Saturn square Mars expires tomorrow. The new Moon in Virgo is the natural close to this chapter, and the timing is right. Wednesday asked who the work actually serves beyond just you. Tonight is a good time to commit to an answer, Capricorn. Start the next chapter from that place.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The part of you that usually directs disruptive, questioning energy outward just turned inward — Uranus stations retrograde today, and for Aquarius that’s personal. Not a shutdown. A redirection. The big question for the next few months is about internal change: what needs to change inside before the outside can actually follow. Aquarius runs on disruption. Today that disruption is aimed at yourself.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Three days of navigating what everyone else finds confusing — and tonight the new Moon in Virgo asks something different. Virgo is Pisces’s opposite sign, so this new Moon fires in the relationship zone: what do you actually need from the people in your life? Not just feelings. Logistics. Pisces absorbs everyone else’s needs without stating their own. Tonight is asking you to fix that.

Pisces monthly horoscope