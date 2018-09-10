Daily Horoscope: September 11, 2018

Luck is in the air as the sun connects with Jupiter at 8:10 AM! The sun also makes a harmonious connection with Pluto at 11:27 AM, making it easy for us to make phenomenal changes in our lives—something that was previously hard to let go of will now easily fall away. The moon in lovely Libra puts us in a social, easygoing mood—at least until this evening at 6:47 PM, when the moon squares off with Pluto to stir up power struggles.

The sun is in your sign, Virgo, filling you with confidence and vitality! Deep conversations will be had today, and some passionate gestures are made. It’s a brilliant time for creative self-expression. Enjoy!

The moon is in your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to take care of yourself—make sure to rest! Your psychic abilities are especially strong today, and it’s a wonderful time to work through some long held issues.

It’s a wonderful day to connect with your friends and network, Scorpio. Exciting news arrives today—but don’t overbook yourself, since the moon in Libra asks that you make time to rest.

It’s a lucky day in the heavens as the sun connects with your ruling planet Jupiter this morning, opening your mind to all sorts of new possibilities and opportunities. Your psychic intuition is especially strong, and exciting news about money may arrive today.

So many exciting opportunities arrive for you today, Capricorn! Amazing connections are formed in your social life, and you’ll have a powerful breakthrough when it comes to how you see the world. The moon in Libra encourages you to reflect on what you want to do with your power.

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, encouraging you to go on an adventure. It’s a very exciting day, with plenty of movement taking place around your career and public life, Aquarius.

An illuminating conversation comes your way today, Pisces! It’s a wonderful day to network and connect with your partners. The moon in Libra encourages you to connect with your deepest emotions—and challenges you to let go of your delusions.

It’s a hugely productive day and you’re very proud to show off your accomplishments! You’re a very independent person, Aries, but if you want support, this is a fantastic time to reach out. The moon in Libra lights up the relationship sector of your chart and finds you learning a lot about intimacy.

This is a fantastically creative day for you, Taurus, with many opportunities to grow, learn, and connect. The moon in Libra encourages you to stay on top of your to-do list—even though some out of the ordinary interactions are keeping you from immersing yourself in your chores!

The moon in fellow air sign Libra finds you in a flirtatious mood today, but expect some intense emotions to be stirred up early this evening. Exciting shifts concerning your professional goals take place today.