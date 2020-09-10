Daily Horoscope: September 11, 2020

The moon in Gemini connects with energetic warrior planet Mars at 12:48 AM, before entering nurturing and protective Cancer at 4:23 AM. The sun opposes Neptune at 4:26 PM, inspiring some to be ultra romantic, and others to commit some shady behavior. Things feel unclear, but the moon clashes with Mercury at 10:49 PM, encouraging us to talk it out. Surprises come as the moon connects with Uranus at 11:57 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus turns to your home life as the moon enters Cancer: Cozy up with your loved ones, Aries! Confusion concerning your schedule may pop up as the sun opposes Neptune: Make time for rest, and don’t overbook yourself.

Taurus

News arrives as the moon enters Cancer, but confusion in your social life may pop up as the sun opposes Neptune in the sky. Romance is in the air, but so is delusion—find ways to stay grounded. Be practical!

Gemini

The moon enters Cancer, finding you focused on wealth and security today. However, confusion about your career goals and issues at home come up for you to sit with as the sun opposes Neptune.

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, helping you sort out your emotions, but watch out for misunderstandings as the sun opposes hazy Neptune. Take it slow when it comes to communication. Leave extra time in your commute, as you may run late.

Leo

Your intuition gets a boost as the moon enters psychic water sign Cancer. Watch out for confusion concerning money as the sun opposes hazy Neptune today.

Virgo

Your focus is on your social life as the moon enters Cancer, but confusion in your relationships descends as the sun opposes Neptune. Paranoia and idealism are in the atmosphere, so find ways to stay grounded.

Libra

Your attention turns to your career as the moon enters Cancer, but scheduling frustrations take place as the sun opposes hazy Neptune. Don’t over-extend yourself; make time to rest.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, bringing news from abroad. Confusion in your social life and your love life takes place as the sun opposes Neptune: Take it slow and don’t jump to conclusions!

Sagittarius

The moon enters Cancer, finding you reflecting on themes concerning endings: Are you ready to leave the past behind? It’s a great time to pay a debt and move on. The sun opposes Neptune, finding you confused about the past and future—today is all we’ve got!

Capricorn

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Cancer, but misunderstandings may take place as the sun opposes Neptune. Don’t jump to conclusions or indulge lofty speculations, and find ways to stay grounded.

Aquarius

You’re busy getting organized today as the moon enters Cancer, but confusion may pop up in your finances as the sun opposes Neptune. Slow down, and avoid making important commitments until things are more clear.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, bringing romance and creative inspiration! However, some confusion, melancholy, or laziness may seep into your relationships today as the sun opposes Neptune. Take it slow and don’t indulge paranoias.

