Daily Horoscope: September 11, 2021

The moon in intense Scorpio opposes genius Uranus at 2:37 AM, stirring up surprising emotions. The moon connects with the sun at 10:08 AM, creating an easygoing atmosphere. The moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 2:50 PM, boosting our imaginations—but clashes with Jupiter at 7:08 PM, so watch out for the tendency to over-do things. A transformative energy flows as the moon connects with power planet Pluto at 7:13 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

You don’t like holding grudges, and today’s Scorpio moon is a fantastic time to let go of the past. It’s also a great opportunity to settle a debt. Cut ties with the past, Aries, your future awaits!

Taurus

You may reconsider things or learn a new perspective today as the moon in your opposite sign Scorpio connects with transformative Pluto.

Gemini

Changing routines can be hard, but Gemini, you do like to switch it up, and today’s moon in Scorpio encourages you to do just that! Powerful transformations may take place as the moon connects with Pluto.

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, inspiring creativity and romance! Carve out time to unwind and enjoy yourself, dear Cancer. Powerful connections are formed as the moon mingles with Pluto.

Leo

The moon in Scorpio may find you in a nostalgic mood today, Leo. It’s a lovely time to spruce up your home and connect with family. Profound connections could take place.

Virgo

There might be a lot for you to do today, Virgo, but you’re approaching things incisively as the moon moves through Scorpio. Powerful conversations take place as the moon connects with the planet of the underworld, Pluto.

Libra

Themes like wealth, security, and abundance are on your mind today as the moon moves through Scorpio. Important changes take place as the moon connects with transformative Pluto.

Scorpio

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to reflect on your emotional needs. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Pluto, inspiring deep conversations.

Sagittarius

The moon in mysterious water Scorpio encourages you to enjoy an escape. Slow down and rest. or perhaps visit someplace secret and sacred to you.

Capricorn

The moon in Scorpio finds you focused on your social life today, Capricorn, and you may be connecting with some intriguing or influential people! It’s an exciting time to network.

Aquarius

Making an impact is important to you, Aquarius, and as the Scorpio moon lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and connects with Neptune, you’re having big dreams about your legacy!

Pisces

Exciting possibilities are on the horizon as the moon moves through fellow water sign Scorpio. The moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune, helping you connect with your intuition and encouraging you to dream your wildest dreams.

