Daily Horoscope: September 11, 2023

The moon in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra at 8:06 AM, inspiring a proactive atmosphere, and people can be in an especially fun and affectionate mood as the moon meets Venus in Leo at 3:32 PM. Big emotions surface as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 7:54 PM. We might feel pulled to break out of our usual routine in some exciting way.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo connects with your ruling planet Mars in Libra, inspiring a passionate atmosphere. You might connect with someone especially stylish, energetic, and lively!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Venus in Leo, inspiring a warm and sweet atmosphere at home. You may be in the mood to redecorate! A new approach to a situation in your personal life could be explored.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in fellow air sign Libra, which can bode well for communication. Discussions pick up speed, but remember that Mercury is retrograde, so details may be reworked in the coming days.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which could spell financial success! You and your team might have a big win! Exciting shifts may take place in your social life.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Leo, connects with Mars in Libra, inspiring a productive energy for communication. Energizing ideas may be exchanged, and despite Mercury retrograde, a feeling of forward momentum is in the air.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Today is all about making your dreams a reality as the moon in Leo connects with Mars in Libra. This alignment can find you working out how to finance your goals. Things may not move as quickly as you like because your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, but exciting developments still take place!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Venus in Leo, which can bode very well for your social life. You might connect with a crowd of attractive and talented people! You may reconnect with a friend you care deeply about.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with your ruling planet Mars in Libra, finding you inspired to chase a dream. You can feel very connected to your intuition at this time, and people might be inspired by your creativity, too!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Exciting opportunities could come your way as the moon in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus—but be careful not to overbook yourself! Mercury is retrograde and plans may get confused, so keep things flexible.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus, which could make for an especially passionate atmosphere! This is a powerful time to discuss feelings, wants, and values.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in fellow air sign Libra, which could find you and a partner exploring an exciting discussion. Mercury retrograde means communication moves along slowly, but a productive energy still flows today!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a very busy atmosphere for communication. Keep your plans flexible, as Mercury retrograde could mean that plans get confused or delayed.