Daily Horoscope: September 11, 2024

A first-quarter Moon directly opposes Jupiter today, indicating a clashing of two sides: on the one side, our values and goals, on the other, our responsibilities and obligations. As the lunar phase encourages us to take courage and push through our challenges, our ability to do so will directly affect our expansion and personal growth, represented by Jupiter. Failure is not wholly avoidable, but we can take solace in knowing we get more than one shot.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As Jupiter and the first-quarter Moon present extra challenges for the entire Zodiac, you can rest on your laurels as Mars and Mercury continue their favorable sextile under Cancer and Virgo. With Mars adding passion and energy to your emotional side and Mercury offering clarity to your mental state, the stars ensure you can handle whatever obstacles come your way.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The changes presented by Uranus retrograde might be difficult for a homebody like yourself, but as this faraway planet forms a harmonious trine with the Sun under Virgo, these challenges promise to ease. Adapting to new situations and environments takes time. Now that you’re getting used to your new surroundings, it’s time to start reaping the rewards of your labor.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As Jupiter and the Moon directly oppose one another under your sign and Sagittarius, respectively, you’re likely to feel the effects of this tense alignment more strongly than others. Allow Mercury and Mars’ beneficial sextile to embolden your speech and clear your thoughts. Things might feel insurmountable now but won’t feel that way forever. Keep pushing forward, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A direct opposition between the first-quarter Moon and Jupiter suggests greater conflict and stress today. You might feel a greater sense of anxiety, self-doubt, or struggles as Jupiter’s expansive qualities are directly challenged by the Moon. Oppositions are tough but not impossible, Cancer. Take this as an opportunity to flex your muscles and prove your strength.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s trine with Uranus retrograde continues to deepen, offering greater prosperity in the face of personal transformation. While you let the stars work their celestial magic, be careful not to let your ego muddy your perspective. Your transition is no more important than anyone else’s. In fact, understanding such realizations will be part of your evolutionary process, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Mars’ sextile continues to provide greater understanding and communicative power. Unfortunately, this alignment is not the most active the stars have to offer. While it might be frustrating that you’re not making the kind of visible progress you’d like, rest assured that you are getting somewhere—even if you can’t tell from where you are right now.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

No one in your life, no matter how close you might feel to them, can read your mind accurately. They might get relatively correct hunches, but otherwise, it’s your responsibility to inform them of your wants and needs. The ongoing square between Ceres and Venus indicates you’ve been holding your tongue about something important. It’s time to speak up.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Small habits add up, Scorpio. Don’t let your perpetual avoidance turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you constantly look for bad things to happen, then it will become more and more easy to find these negative obstacles and conflicts. As the square between Haumea and Pluto continues, the stars encourage you to focus actively on gratitude and optimism.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The direct opposition between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and the half-quarter Moon will likely form a few bumps in the road for you. Try to resist the temptation to fall into extremist thinking of trying to control every possible mishap or becoming so overwhelmed you give up altogether. Think of what this can teach you, not what it’s trying to take from you.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A square between your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, and a first-quarter Moon adds to the already present challenges posed by the Moon and Jupiter’s opposition. Energy might be lower than normal today; unexpected flubs are more likely. Instead of overexerting yourself trying to cover so much ground, try putting your energy toward keeping the ship steady.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your retrograde ruling planet’s harmonious trine with the Sun is growing stronger by the day. Now is a great time to take action toward goals, invest in a new hobby or endeavor, or enjoy a bit of self-care. While this isn’t an invitation to throw caution to the wind, this is a gentle nudge toward enjoying yourself today.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

There is a stark difference between anxiety and intuition, Pisces. Just because you’re worrying about something bad happening doesn’t necessarily mean it will. Conversely, just because something feels good doesn’t automatically make it beneficial. As Neptune retrograde dominates your celestial alignment, be especially wary about rose-colored perspectives. Focus on keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground today.