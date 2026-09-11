Daily Horoscope: September 11, 2026

Some dates carry their own gravity, and today is one of them — a day to pause and hold in mind before anything else. When you’re ready for the rest of it, Stargazer, the sky today is actually a gentle close to a big week: the resistance that’s been grinding since late August is officially done, last night’s new Moon set an intention that belongs to you, and this afternoon the Moon moves into Libra, which means the end of the week goes warm and social. Mars is building toward its most cooperative Sun alignment of the month. The week asked a lot. Take the afternoon, and hold the day with care.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Three weeks of resistance pushing back on Mars, and today it’s done — Saturn square Mars expires, and this is the first Friday since late August where Mars is just free. What’s building is Mars sextile Sun, three days from exact: the drive pointed in the right direction with nothing working against it. That’s a good way to close a week, Aries. Go enjoy it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

What you want when you’re actually being honest with yourself tends to be more satisfying than what’s just comfortable — that’s the Venus in Scorpio lesson, and day two is when it starts to click. The Moon moves into Libra this afternoon and brings some warmth back into the end of the week. You’ve done the hard part, Taurus. Let Friday be a little easier.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The three aspects on Mercury have been running all week, and by Friday you’ve found your way around them. The Moon moves into Libra this afternoon and joins Mercury — emotional and communicative energy pointing in the same direction. That’s a good end-of-week alignment for Gemini. The conversation you’ve been thinking through all week? Friday afternoon is the moment for it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Last night’s new Moon asked what you want to do differently for yourself — not for anyone else. Today is day one of actually doing it. The Moon stays in Virgo through the afternoon: practical and grounded, good for following through on something small. Then it moves into Libra, Cancer, and the week closes warm. You set the intention. Now follow through.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Last night’s new Moon started a fresh cycle for the Sun — today is the first morning of it. The drive behind what Leo is working on is running strong with new intention behind it: solid combination for a Friday. Mars sextile Sun is building, and you should feel it today: more energy, more direction, more like the work belongs to you. Use it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Last night’s new Moon was in your sign — today is day one of whatever you decided to start over. The Moon is still in Virgo this morning, and that reset energy is fresh. Virgo’s instinct is to plan before acting. Today, just start. The Moon moves into Libra this afternoon and the week closes warm. But the morning is yours. Use it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The week pushed Libra toward honesty in relationships. Today the Moon moves into your sign this afternoon, joining Mercury there — emotional and communicative climate, both in your natural mode. If there’s a moment this week to have the honest conversation with the grace Libra actually brings, this afternoon is it. Venus in Scorpio is waiting to see if you will.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The landscape matched Scorpio all week — Venus in your sign, the relational world running in the mode you already knew, Pluto trine Mercury keeping the channel open. Friday is when you get to just be in it without strategizing about every move. The channel is still there, Scorpio. But you’ve done the week’s work. Close it out on your own terms.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

After a week of hard internal questions, Friday delivers the Sagittarius closing note: the Moon moves into Libra this afternoon, and the energy goes warm, social, expansive. That’s your natural habitat, and the week earned it. Saturn trine Jupiter is still in your corner. Get out of your head and into the world, Sagittarius. That’s part of the answer you were looking for.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The work moves differently today — Saturn square Mars is officially done, and that absence is noticeable even for a sign that doesn’t stop to notice things. The Moon moves into Libra this afternoon and closes the week with unexpected warmth. Saturn trine Jupiter is still backing the bigger picture. That was a demanding stretch, Capricorn. You handled it. Keep going.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The internal work Uranus retrograde started will take months — Friday doesn’t need to carry all of it. The Moon moves into Libra this afternoon: stop thinking, start being around actual people. Aquarius is more comfortable with concepts than individuals, but after a week this internal, that’s exactly what’s needed. Go be human tonight. The questions will still be there Monday.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Last night’s new Moon asked what you actually need from the people in your life. Today the Moon moves into that same relational zone this afternoon — that’s the follow-through window. Neptune opposition Mercury is still running, so the intuitive read is still strong. Trust it enough to say what you need, Pisces. The week gave you the opening. Use the afternoon.

Pisces monthly horoscope