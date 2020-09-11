Daily Horoscope: September 12, 2019

The moon in Cancer opposes Jupiter at 12:54 PM, stirring up big emotions, but we’re connecting with our intuitions as the moon connects with mystical Neptune at 4:46 PM. The moon connects with the sun at 6:44 PM, and we’re feeling good about the direction we’re headed. Lucky Jupiter ends its retrograde at 8:42 PM, bringing growth. The moon opposes Pluto at 10:19 PM, asking us to confront tricky topics, like jealousy and obsession.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re focused on home and family life as the moon moves through Cancer, but your attention is also on your career. Jupiter retrograde ends, finding you ready to expand professionally.

Taurus

The moon in Cancer finds you busy with many conversations today. Jupiter retrograde ends, bringing a boost in luck as you travel and get through your studies. This is a period of spiritual growth for you.

Gemini

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on finances today, and as Jupiter retrograde ends, you’re feeling intense about resolving outstanding debts and getting your taxes and financial responsibilities in order.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer, helping you connect with your heart and your emotions. Major growth is taking place in the realm of your relationships as Jupiter ends its retrograde.

Leo

Make time to rest while the moon moves through Cancer. As Jupiter retrograde ends, you’re feeling ready to start a new fitness routine, try new beauty products, and take on more projects at work—but it would behoove you to slow down and rest, too!

Virgo

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on your social life today. Major growth takes place in your love life and your creative pursuits as Jupiter ends its retrograde. Luck is in the air! An expansive, playful energy flows.

Libra

The moon in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career, but home and family are also on your mind as Jupiter ends its retrograde today. You’re growing your living situation somehow, perhaps moving someone in, moving someplace larger, or renovating for more space. Or, perhaps you’re feeling emotionally expansive!

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, putting you in an adventurous mood. Big conversations take place as Jupiter ends its retrograde—watch out for exaggerations.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on finances today, and as your ruling planet Jupiter ends its retrograde, you’re thinking big when it comes to money, and feeling lucky!

Capricorn

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer, finding you focused on your relationships. You’re also feeling a shift in energy as Jupiter ends its retrograde: This is a major moment for growth and expanding your comfort zone.

Aquarius

The moon in Cancer finds you tackling your to-do list, but make time for rest and meditation. Jupiter retrograde ends, bringing a big boost to your intuitive abilities. Pay attention to the symbols that pop up in your dreams.

Pisces

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer finds you in a romantic mood today, and this is an exciting time for your social life as your ruling planet Jupiter ends its retrograde, finding you expanding your circle.

