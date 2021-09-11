Daily Horoscope: September 12, 2021

The moon in water sign Scorpio connects with warrior Mars at 1:33 AM, boosting motivation. The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius at 4:34 AM, inspiring a free-spirited atmosphere, though we’re seriously considering our limits and expectations as the moon connects with strict Saturn at 5:18 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, creating an expansive atmosphere. It’s an exciting time to travel, learn, and explore new opportunities!

Taurus

Passion and creativity flow as the moon in your opposite sign Scorpio connects with Mars. The moon enters Sagittarius later on, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules shared resources.

Gemini

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. The moon connects with Saturn, inspiring a supportive energy for discussing your plans, standards, and boundaries.

Cancer

The moon in Scorpio is all about having fun, but your attention turns to your to-do list as the moon enters Sagittarius. The moon connects with Saturn, finding you setting boundaries around your time and energy.

Leo

The moon enters free-spirited Sagittarius today, inspiring fun and adventure! You’re finding creativity everywhere, Leo. The moon connects with Saturn, creating a supportive energy in your relationships.

Virgo

The moon enters Sagittarius today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. It’s a lovely time to tidy up your space, as the moon connects with the planet of structure, Saturn, encouraging you to get organized.

Libra

News may come your way as the moon enters Sagittarius. The moon also connects with Saturn, helping you get clear on your standards and expectations.

Scorpio

The moon in your sign, Scorpio, connects with your ruling planet Mars, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life. Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius! Make time to reflect on your emotions, needs, and your boundaries especially as the moon mingles with Saturn.

Capricorn

You’ve been busy exploring new ideas and networking as the moon moves through Scorpio, but the energy shifts as the moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Aquarius

The moon enters Sagittarius today, finding you focused on your social life. You’re reflecting on your responsibilities to your communities as the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn.

Pisces

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Yo’u engaging with the public and reflecting on what you’d like to keep private as the moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.