Daily Horoscope: September 12, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 11:06 AM: Both Taurus and Leo are zodiac signs famous for standing their ground (or as some astrologers say, for being stubborn!), but today’s mood is very much about change and experimentation. Surprises may pop up!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

An unexpected gift may be shared as the moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Themes like security and risk could be on your mind: You might be eager to experiment with something new and wondering the costs and benefits.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which can find you ready to make big changes at home. Things might have been done a certain way for a long time, and you could be ready for a shift!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Surprising news may arrive as the moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. A creative and unexpected idea could come to you as you daydream or meditate. You’re especially bored by unimaginative people today.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A surprising shift could take place in your social life as the moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. An unexpected gift might also be shared. You may discover a hidden talent!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you ready to make a surprising move in your career. The moon in your sign urges you to get clear on your feelings, and as you do, you might find that you’re eager to experiment with new ways to express yourself.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you eager to step out of your usual routine in some big way. You’re craving a new environment, new sights and sounds. An adventure could commence!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Unexpected drama and excitement may arise in your social life as the moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus! If you find yourself depending on others at this time, you might find them unreliable, even if they’re well meaning. Big wins and loses might take place.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find partners (in love or business) sharing surprising feelings or news with you. This is an exciting time for experimentation, if you’re open to change!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you transforming your daily routine in some radical way. Perhaps you’re traveling, starting a new gig, or ending an old habit.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which could find you learning something surprising about yourself and your desires. Excitement can arise in your love life!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Exciting shake-ups could take place in your personal life as the moon in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus. You might learn something surprising about the past.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Surprising news or an unexpected change in plans could pop up as the moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. A brilliant idea can help you solve a tricky problem. Financial ups and downs could find you feeling overwhelmed: Take your time making decisions about things that affect your sense of security.