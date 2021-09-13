Daily Horoscope: September 13, 2021

The moon in fire sign Sagittarius connects with messenger planet Mercury at 10:31 AM, encouraging open communication. The moon clashes with the sun at 4:39 PM, which could find us making an important decision or change, and then clashes with foggy Neptune at 5:33 PM, which might find us feeling a bit confused or lazy. A free-spirited energy flows as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 9:38 PM.

Aries

Open communication flows as the moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius connects with Mercury. Lucky connections are formed in your social life as the moon mingles with Jupiter.

Taurus

You’re figuring out how much you want to invest in certain projects and communities as the moon moves through Sagittarius today. You’re feeling optimistic about your career as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter.

Gemini

Tension may arise at home or at work today as the moon in your opposite sign Sagittarius finds you reflecting on how your partners fit in with everything at this time. Inspiring conversations take place as the moon mingles with Jupiter.

Cancer

You’re taking care of your to-do list as the moon moves through Sagittarius, but your plans might be confused or delayed as the moon clashes with Pisces. Keep things flexible, don’t overbook yourself, and focus on activities you genuinely enjoy!

Leo

A fun, flirtatious atmosphere flows as the moon moves through Sagittarius! The energy is open-hearted and generous as the moon connects with Jupiter. It’s a lovely time to connect!

Virgo

You’re considering how to make more space in your life today as the moon in Sagittarius mingles with Jupiter, which could mean clearing your schedule, getting rid of clutter, or anything else that frees you up!

Libra

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, finding you eager to express yourself as the moon mingles with Mercury. A flirtatious energy flows as the moon connects with Jupiter!

Scorpio

Your imagination gets a boost as the moon in Sagittarius mingles with Mercury. You’re also reflecting on themes like wealth and security, and the moon connects with Jupiter, inspiring a feeling of abundance and optimism.

Sagittarius

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius! The moon connects with Mercury, encouraging you to journal or discuss your feelings. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, creating an open-minded atmosphere.

Capricorn

You have many exciting options to explore—but take your time and don’t rush, Capricorn. Feel things out slowly. The moon in Sagittarius encourages you to rest.

Aquarius

Communication kicks up as the moon mingles with Mercury. It’s a busy day in your social life! You’re feeling especially gregarious as the moon mingles with Jupiter.

Pisces

The moon in Sagittarius finds you focused on your career today. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, inspiring an energy of abundance, which bodes especially well for material success!

