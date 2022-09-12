Daily Horoscope: September 13, 2022

Intense emotions can arise as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:53 AM. Power struggles may take place, but it’s also a potent time to consciously release the past and embrace the unknown. The moon enters grounded, sensual earth sign Taurus at 7:39 AM, inspiring us to enjoy life’s simple pleasures and move at our own pace.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in your sign, Aries, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you making important decisions about your career or life in the public eye. Your focus could turn to money as the moon enters earth sign Taurus.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus! Make time to nourish yourself emotionally and physically. Connect with yourself and explore your feelings. The moon is a symbol of nurture and care: How are you tending to your needs?

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters luxurious earth sign Taurus today, encouraging you to lounge about and rest! It’s a wonderful moment to catch up on quality time with yourself. Intriguing ideas may arise as you meditate or journal.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You can be connecting with groups and communities that share your vision for the future and with whom you share hobbies and passions as the moon enters Taurus. It’s a lovely time to reflect on your hopes and dreams!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters Taurus, activating the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune: You may be gaining some reward or recognition, or reflecting on what being in the spotlight means to you.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, which could find you in an adventurous mood. New opportunities may be coming your way. There’s an expansive energy in the atmosphere and it’s an exciting time for adventure!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters Taurus. Like you, Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, money, beauty, and harmony. Today, themes like money, relationships, and justice may come up for reflection.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus today, activating the relationship sector of your chart. It’s a wonderful time to learn more about your partner’s point of view!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, which can find you inspired to tackle your to-do list. You may also be focused on your fitness goals or personal wellness needs. You could be embracing new habits at this time.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! You could be in an especially flirtatious mood, or find yourself making art.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your focus can turn to home and family today as the moon enters Taurus. Taurus is all about comfort and security, and while you, dear Aquarius, might be the wildchild of the zodiac, creating a cozy space at home is a focus today.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, activating the communication sector of your chart. Intriguing news or inspiring discussions could take place. You may be focused on taking care of paperwork, or making time to do some reading or writing.